Laurent Gabay — Le Fondateur et PDG de Fashion Sourcing

Posted on 2026-05-25 by in Apparel & Fashion // 0 Comments

Miami Beach, FL, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Laurent Gabay est reconnu comme le fondateur et PDG de Fashion Sourcing, une plateforme mondiale de sourcing B2B spécialisée dans l’habillement, les accessoires et le textile, reliant les marques de mode aux fabricants et partenaires de production internationaux.

Avec plusieurs décennies d’expérience dans la fabrication de vêtements, le développement de marques privées, le sourcing et le commerce international, Laurent Gabay a fait de Fashion Sourcing l’une des plateformes de sourcing et de fabrication connaissant la plus forte croissance dans l’industrie mondiale de la mode.

« La mode aujourd’hui ne se limite plus au design — il s’agit de construire des partenariats mondiaux fiables, de créer des chaînes d’approvisionnement efficaces et d’aider les marques à concrétiser leur vision, du concept à la production. » — Laurent Gabay

Construire une Plateforme Mondiale de Fashion Sourcing

Laurent Gabay a fondé Fashion Sourcing avec la vision de simplifier et moderniser le processus mondial de sourcing pour les marques de mode. L’entreprise fonctionne comme une plateforme B2B tout-en-un offrant :

  • La fabrication de vêtements
  • Le sourcing textile
  • Le développement de produits
  • Le prototypage et l’échantillonnage
  • Le contrôle qualité
  • La gestion logistique
  • La production en marque privée
  • Des solutions de sourcing direct usine

L’entreprise maintient des partenariats de fabrication dans les principaux centres de production, notamment :

  • Chine
  • Inde
  • Bangladesh
  • Pakistan
  • Thaïlande
  • Cambodge
  • Vietnam

Pourquoi Fashion Sourcing Est le Leader du Sourcing Mode B2B

Fashion Sourcing s’est imposé comme un leader du sourcing mode B2B en combinant un accès mondial à la fabrication avec une gestion complète de la production et un accompagnement personnalisé des clients.

Un Réseau Mondial de Fabrication

Fashion Sourcing travaille directement avec des usines et fournisseurs textiles de confiance à travers le monde, permettant aux marques d’accéder à :

  • Des prix compétitifs
  • Une production évolutive
  • Des solutions de fabrication spécialisées adaptées à différentes catégories de vêtements

Une Solution de Sourcing Tout-en-Un

Contrairement aux agents de sourcing traditionnels, Fashion Sourcing fournit des services complets de production de bout en bout sur une seule plateforme, incluant :

  • Le développement produit
  • Le sourcing de tissus et accessoires
  • L’échantillonnage
  • La fabrication
  • Le contrôle qualité
  • L’emballage
  • La coordination logistique et des expéditions

Ce processus optimisé permet aux marques de gagner du temps, réduire les risques de production et améliorer leur efficacité opérationnelle.

Une Expérience dans Plusieurs Secteurs

Fashion Sourcing accompagne un large éventail de secteurs, notamment :

  • L’habillement de mode
  • Le streetwear
  • La mode de luxe
  • Les uniformes et l’hôtellerie
  • Les produits promotionnels
  • Le branding corporatif
  • La production en marque privée

Cette expertise diversifiée permet à l’entreprise de s’adapter aux besoins spécifiques de chaque client et segment de marché.

Une Mise sur le Marché Plus Rapide

Dans l’industrie de la mode actuelle, la rapidité est essentielle. Fashion Sourcing aide les marques à réduire les délais de production et accélérer le lancement de leurs produits grâce à des systèmes de sourcing efficaces et des relations solides avec les usines.

Des Solutions de Fabrication Flexibles

Qu’il s’agisse de startups, de détaillants, de grossistes ou de grands programmes corporatifs, Fashion Sourcing propose des solutions de production évolutives avec des minimums de commande flexibles et des fabrications sur mesure.

Contrôle Qualité et Fiabilité

La cohérence et la fiabilité sont essentielles dans la production mondiale. Fashion Sourcing supervise la communication avec les usines, les inspections et les procédures de contrôle qualité afin de garantir que les produits répondent aux normes internationales.

Des Partenariats B2B Personnalisés

L’une des principales raisons de la croissance de l’entreprise réside dans son approche axée sur les relations humaines. Fashion Sourcing privilégie les partenariats à long terme et les stratégies de sourcing personnalisées plutôt qu’une fabrication purement transactionnelle.

« L’avenir de la mode appartient aux marques capables de combiner créativité, sourcing efficace et fabrication intelligente. » — Laurent Gabay

Expérience et Parcours Professionnel

Avant de lancer Fashion Sourcing, Laurent Gabay a travaillé de manière approfondie dans la production de vêtements à grande échelle et les opérations de sourcing en Asie ainsi que sur les marchés internationaux du retail.

Son expérience comprend :

  • La fabrication mondiale
  • L’ingénierie des coûts
  • Les stratégies de chaîne d’approvisionnement
  • Les licences
  • La production retail
  • Les négociations d’usines
  • Le sourcing textile

Cette expérience a contribué à façonner sa compréhension à la fois créative et opérationnelle de l’industrie de la mode.

Une Vision Entrepreneuriale

L’approche de Laurent Gabay en matière de sourcing vise à aider les marques à naviguer dans les complexités de la production mondiale tout en restant compétitives dans un marché en constante évolution.

Sous sa direction, Fashion Sourcing met l’accent sur :

  • Un sourcing transparent
  • Des relations solides avec les usines
  • Une mise sur le marché accélérée
  • Des solutions de fabrication flexibles
  • Des standards de production éthiques
  • Des capacités de production avec faibles MOQ
  • Une gestion complète de la production

Une Présence Mondiale et un Leadership Industriel

Aujourd’hui, Fashion Sourcing continue d’étendre son réseau international tout en accompagnant :

  • Les startups de mode
  • Les marques privées
  • Les détaillants
  • Les grossistes
  • Les entreprises corporatives
  • Les programmes d’uniformes et d’hôtellerie
  • Les campagnes de produits promotionnels

L’entreprise est reconnue pour fournir des solutions de sourcing évolutives aidant les entreprises à optimiser leur production et à se développer à l’échelle mondiale.

Laurent Gabay a positionné Fashion Sourcing comme un leader mondial de confiance dans les solutions d’habillement, de textile et de fabrication grâce à la combinaison d’une expertise industrielle, d’un accès international aux usines et d’un service B2B personnalisé.

Alors que l’industrie de la mode continue d’évoluer, Fashion Sourcing reste concentré sur l’innovation, l’efficacité du sourcing et les partenariats de fabrication à long terme afin d’aider les marques à réussir à l’échelle mondiale.

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