Vegan Los Angeles Celebrates a Decade of Global Impact as One of the World’s Most Influential Vegan Communities

Los Angeles, USA, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Vegan Los Angeles, one of the flagship communities within a global network of 200+ vegan groups founded and designed ten years ago, is celebrating a decade of measurable impact, rapid growth, and worldwide influence. What began as a visionary project to build vegan communities in the world’s most populated cities has now expanded into a movement of more than 250,000 members, attracting 10,000+ daily visitors across the network.

Vegan Los Angeles stands out as one of the most active and engaged groups, with extraordinary performance over the past 30 days, including:

8,500 members

490 posts

25,000 views

370 comments

1,500 reactions

These numbers reflect a thriving, high‑engagement community that continues to grow in influence and momentum.

Global Impact Highlights

Over the past 10 years these vegan groups & members have helped to influence change on a global scale:

⚡ 1. Supporting NYC’s Landmark Plant‑Based Hospital Meals Initiative

Members amplified support for NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ rollout making plant‑based meals the default option across all 11 public hospitals (Sept 29, 2022). Press Release: www.nyc.gov/office-of-the-mayor/news/705-22

⚡ 2. Creating Hundreds of Vegan Marriages

The groups have organically become a matchmaking hub, connecting like‑minded individuals and resulting in hundreds of long‑term relationships and marriages.

⚡ 3. Saving Billions of Animals

Through education, community support, and lifestyle transformation, members have collectively reduced animal suffering on a massive scale.

⚡ 4. Converting Thousands to a Vegan Lifestyle

The groups have helped thousands transition from carnivore or vegetarian diets to fully vegan living.

⚡ 5. Supporting Denver’s 2024 Ballot Initiatives (308 & 309)

Although both measures ultimately failed, members helped raise awareness for:

#308 — Ban on Fur

#309 — Ban on Slaughterhouses Official documents available via Denver’s Clerk & Recorder.

⚡ 6. Supporting Sonoma County’s “Yes on Measure J”

A countywide initiative to end factory farming. Although rejected by voters, it marked a historic moment in public awareness. www.endfactoryfarming.vote

⚡ 7. PASSED: Los Angeles County Action 134

A major win mandating plant‑based default meals across county facilities, hospitals, schools, jails, and more. https://lindseyhorvath.lacounty.gov/board-takes-action-to-address-emissions

⚡ 8. PASSED: West Hollywood Plant‑Based Food Mandate

City Council meetings and city‑sponsored events now serve plant‑based food by default. https://weho.granicus.com/MetaViewer.php?view_id=22&event_id=1544&meta_id=277053

⚡ 9. Amsterdam’s 2026 Ban on Meat Advertising

The City of Amsterdam officially prohibited meat advertising across public transit and billboards — a global first.

A Decade of Building Community

“Ten years ago, I built and designed 200 vegan groups based on the world’s most populated cities,” said the founder of Vegan Los Angeles, www.LouisXXVI.com – “Today, these communities have grown into a global force for change — influencing policy, inspiring lifestyle transformation, and proving that collective action works.”

Members continue to collaborate on activism, education, plant‑based living, and community support, making Vegan Los Angeles one of the most vibrant hubs in the global network.

Join the movement at: www.facebook.com/groups/Vegan.Los.Angeles

THE FUTURE OF VEGAN LOS ANGELES

Vegan Los Angeles is now preparing for its next decade of impact, with initiatives focused on:

Expanding city‑level policy influence

Launching educational programs for schools and community centers

Hosting large‑scale vegan festivals and networking events

Building international partnerships to accelerate plant‑based adoption

Developing digital tools to help members transition to vegan living

The group aims to become the largest and most effective vegan community in the world.

CALL FOR PARTNERSHIPS

Vegan Los Angeles invites collaboration with:

Nonprofits

City officials

Vegan brands

Restaurants

Health organizations

Environmental groups

Influencers and public figures

ABOUT VEGAN LOS ANGELES

Vegan Los Angeles is one of the world’s most active vegan communities, dedicated to promoting plant‑based living, animal rights, environmental sustainability, and public health. Founded as part of a global network of 200+ vegan groups, Vegan Los Angeles serves as a hub for education, activism, community building, and lifestyle support. With thousands of active members and a decade of measurable impact, the group continues to drive meaningful change locally and globally.

These groups are moderated by a team of volunteers who ensure that only relevant and valuable content is shared. With over 200 cities represented, the network remains an essential resource for anyone exploring or embracing a vegan lifestyle.

The success of these vegan Facebook groups demonstrates the power of social media to amplify the vegan movement, connect activists, share knowledge, and inspire change. Through their work, these communities have helped convert thousands to veganism, saved billions of animals, and contributed to a more sustainable future.

Mission Statement:

To create a vibrant and supportive online community for vegans around the world, fostering connection, education, events, and advocacy. Our goal is to inspire and empower individuals to embrace a vegan lifestyle, promote animal welfare, and contribute to a more sustainable and compassionate world.