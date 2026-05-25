Animal Ultrasound Market Growth Supported by Advanced Veterinary Diagnostics

The global animal ultrasound market size was estimated at USD 539.39 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 998.76 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.19% from 2026 to 2033. The market is witnessing strong growth due to increasing veterinary healthcare expenditure, expanding applications of ultrasound technologies in animal diagnostics, rising pet insurance adoption, and continuous technological advancements in veterinary imaging systems.

Animal ultrasound systems have evolved from specialized diagnostic tools into essential imaging technologies widely used across veterinary hospitals, clinics, emergency care centers, and livestock management facilities. The growing emphasis on early disease diagnosis, noninvasive imaging procedures, and improved treatment outcomes is significantly accelerating global market adoption.

In addition, increasing research initiatives and breakthroughs in focused ultrasound technologies are expanding ultrasound applications beyond diagnostics into advanced therapeutic procedures, creating new growth opportunities within the veterinary healthcare ecosystem.

Growing Research Initiatives and Technological Breakthroughs Driving Market Expansion

Rising investments in veterinary research and imaging innovation are significantly transforming the animal ultrasound market. Universities, veterinary institutes, and animal healthcare companies are actively investing in advanced ultrasound technologies designed to improve:

Diagnostic accuracy

Real-time imaging quality

Workflow efficiency

Portability and field usability

Therapeutic intervention capabilities

Cost-effective veterinary diagnostics



One of the most important technological advancements influencing the market is the rapid adoption of focused ultrasound (FUS). Unlike traditional diagnostic ultrasound, FUS enables noninvasive therapeutic applications across veterinary medicine.

Focused ultrasound technologies are increasingly being explored for:

Oncology treatment

Pain management

Soft tissue repair

Neuromodulation

Metabolic disease management

Image-guided therapeutic interventions

As these research innovations transition into clinical practice, veterinary hospitals and specialty care centers are increasingly investing in advanced ultrasound platforms, software upgrades, and practitioner training programs.

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Key Market Trends & Insights

Ultrasound Becoming a Standard Tool Across Veterinary Practices

The expanding use of ultrasound throughout general and specialty veterinary care is one of the strongest market growth drivers. Ultrasound is rapidly transitioning from a niche imaging technology into a routine diagnostic solution used across multiple veterinary disciplines.

Veterinary clinics increasingly utilize ultrasound for:

Abdominal examinations

Thoracic imaging

Reproductive monitoring

Emergency triage

Cardiology assessments

Musculoskeletal evaluations

Oncology diagnostics

The growing integration of point-of-care ultrasound systems into daily veterinary workflows is generating recurring demand for equipment upgrades, software enhancements, maintenance services, and clinician education programs.

This broader adoption is also supporting long-term revenue opportunities across:

Device sales

Service contracts

Imaging consumables

Veterinary training solutions

AI-enhanced imaging software

Rising Pet Insurance Adoption Supporting Advanced Diagnostics

Increasing pet insurance coverage is significantly reducing financial barriers associated with advanced veterinary imaging procedures.

According to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association, approximately 7.03 million pets in North America were insured in 2024, reflecting strong growth in policy enrollment and increasing consumer willingness to invest in animal healthcare.

Insurance providers such as Embrace and Wagmo commonly cover medically necessary imaging procedures, including ultrasound diagnostics. This trend is encouraging:

Earlier disease detection

Preventive veterinary care

Improved treatment planning

Increased imaging utilization

Higher demand for premium ultrasound systems

The rising affordability of advanced veterinary diagnostics is strengthening ultrasound adoption across general practices, specialty hospitals, and emergency care facilities.

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North America Dominated the Global Market in 2025

North America accounted for 37.29% of the global animal ultrasound market revenue share in 2025.

The region benefits from:

Advanced veterinary healthcare infrastructure

Presence of major imaging manufacturers

High pet ownership rates

Strong veterinary spending

Established supply chain networks

Rapid technology adoption

In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic animal diseases and rising investments in biopharmaceutical and veterinary research continue to support market growth across the region.

U.S. Market Driven by Portable Imaging Adoption

The United States dominated the North American market in 2025 due to increasing demand for portable and handheld veterinary imaging systems.

Veterinary professionals are increasingly utilizing ultrasound technologies for:

Cardiology imaging

Emergency diagnostics

Abdominal evaluations

Livestock reproductive monitoring

Equine care

Point-of-care imaging applications

The market is also benefiting from ongoing innovation in AI-enhanced imaging systems and expanding product portfolios from leading manufacturers.

Small Animals Segment Held the Largest Market Share

By animal type, the small animals segment accounted for 61.49% of the market share in 2025 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Growth is primarily supported by:

Rising pet ownership

Increasing pet insurance coverage

Growing veterinary expenditure

Expanding preventive healthcare awareness

According to the American Pet Products Association’s 2024-2025 National Pet Owners Survey, approximately 66% of U.S. households, representing around 94 million families, own a pet.

The growing emotional attachment between owners and companion animals continues driving demand for advanced veterinary diagnostic solutions.

Equipment Segment Dominated by Solution

By solution, the equipment segment held the largest market share in 2025.

This segment includes:

Console/cart-based ultrasound systems

Portable ultrasound devices

Handheld ultrasound systems

Animal ultrasound equipment is widely adopted because of its:

Noninvasive nature

Cost-effectiveness

Real-time imaging capabilities

Diagnostic versatility

Suitability across companion and livestock animals

These systems have become standard diagnostic tools in veterinary clinics, hospitals, and field environments.

2-D Ultrasound Imaging Led the Market

Based on imaging type, the 2-D ultrasound imaging segment held the largest market share in 2025.

2-D ultrasound remains the preferred imaging modality due to its:

Real-time grayscale imaging

Affordability

Clinical reliability

Broad application range

Ease of use in field settings

The technology is widely used for:

Pregnancy diagnosis

Cardiac evaluations

Abdominal imaging

Thoracic examinations

Biopsy guidance

Musculoskeletal assessments

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Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 539.39 Million

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 998.76 Million

CAGR (2026-2033): 8.19%

North America: Largest Market in 2025

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growing Market

Competitive Landscape & Company Insights

The animal ultrasound market is highly competitive, with major companies focusing on product innovation, partnerships, expansion strategies, and AI-integrated imaging technologies to strengthen market presence.

Manufacturers are increasingly investing in:

Portable ultrasound platforms

AI-enhanced imaging systems

Wireless handheld devices

Cloud-based veterinary diagnostics

Workflow integration technologies

Veterinary telemedicine compatibility

Company Spotlight: IDEXX

IDEXX is a leading player in the animal ultrasound market, recognized for its advanced veterinary imaging and diagnostic ecosystem.

The company focuses on integrated veterinary workflows combining imaging systems, diagnostic platforms, and cloud-based data management solutions designed to improve clinical efficiency and animal care outcomes.

Company Spotlight: Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc. is transforming veterinary imaging through handheld ultrasound devices powered by semiconductor-based imaging technologies.

Its portable solutions are gaining popularity among veterinarians seeking cost-effective, mobile, and point-of-care imaging systems for companion animals and livestock applications.

Key Animal Ultrasound Companies

The following companies have been profiled in the animal ultrasound market:

IDEXX

Esaote SpA

Mars Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Siemens Healthcare Limited

Samsung Healthcare

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

IMV Imaging

CHISON Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

BenQ Medical Technology Corp.

Avante Animal Health

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Wuhan Zoncare Bio-medical Electronics Co., Ltd

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Conclusion

The global animal ultrasound market is experiencing strong growth due to rising veterinary healthcare spending, expanding adoption of advanced imaging technologies, and increasing demand for early and accurate animal diagnostics. The growing integration of AI-enhanced imaging systems, portable ultrasound devices, and focused ultrasound therapies is transforming veterinary diagnostics and treatment capabilities worldwide.

Additionally, increasing pet ownership, expanding insurance coverage, and growing awareness regarding preventive animal healthcare are creating substantial long-term growth opportunities for market participants. As ultrasound technologies become increasingly accessible, portable, and clinically versatile, the animal ultrasound industry is expected to witness sustained innovation and significant market expansion throughout the forecast period.

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