CavyaQA Launches: AI-Powered Translation QA for Any Language Pair

Solihull, United Kingdom, 2026-06-03 — /EPR Network/ — Cavya.ai, the AI-powered localization platform from Milestone Localization, has officially launched CavyaQA, a cloud-based translation quality assurance platform. The platform combines traditional QA checks with AI-powered linguistic review in a single workflow.

CavyaQA is available now

How CavyaQA Works

Standard QA tools validate structure. They check tags, placeholders, numbers, and formatting. A segment can pass every rule-based check and still contain a grammatical error, a tone mismatch, or phrasing that reads unnaturally in the target language. Catching those issues has traditionally required manual review by a qualified linguist.

CavyaQA brings both layers of review into one platform. Alongside standard QA checks, the platform uses AI-powered linguistic analysis to review translations for grammar, spelling, tone, and register mismatches, unnatural phrasing, terminology inconsistencies, and gender instruction violations. It also checks translations against project-specific terminology and style guide instructions.

Teams receive one consolidated report with flagged issues, contextual explanations, and suggested corrections, giving reviewers full context for each issue.

Francesca Govoni, Senior Localization Engineer and beta user, noted: “Cavya QA offers an interesting combination of traditional checks and AI-driven analysis. The AI controls tend to highlight different issues than the conventional ones, so the two approaches complement each other and provide a more complete QA perspective on the text. The interface is intentionally minimal, which helps keep the focus on the content rather than the tool itself.”

AI QA Across Any Language Pair

Localization teams often manage projects across dozens of language pairs, making linguistic QA difficult to scale.

CavyaQA helps teams review multilingual content more efficiently by applying language-specific AI checks automatically.

The platform reviews translations for:

Mistranslations

Awkward phrasing

Inconsistent terminology

Tone and register shifts

Gender instruction violations

Audience suitability

Glossary and style guide deviations

Teams can upload glossaries and project instructions directly into the platform. CavyaQA checks translations against them automatically and flags errors with context.

Each flagged issue also includes a suggested correction, helping linguists resolve issues faster during review.

Dorota Pawlak, AI in Localization Trainer, said: “CavyaQA is a handy AI-powered QA tool that lets you define project context, such as style preferences, terminology, or specific instructions, and checks translations against them. It’s a solid addition to the QA phase, especially for catching consistency issues.”

Tested across hundreds of projects before launch

CavyaQA entered beta in January 2026. Over five months, 100+ localization professionals used the platform on live projects. Their feedback directly shaped improvements to the AI analysis, suggestion quality, and review workflow ahead of today’s public launch.

“Localization teams still spend significant time reviewing issues that traditional QA tools cannot detect,” said Nikita Agarwal, CEO of Cavya. “CavyaQA brings structural QA and AI-powered linguistic review into one workflow, reducing repetitive manual QA work without compromising quality or security.”

CavyaQA is free to try. Localization teams can sign up and run their first QA project at cavya.ai. For enquiries or to request a demo, contact amulya@milestoneloc.com.

About Cavya.ai

Cavya.ai is an AI-powered localization platform built by Milestone Localization. Designed for translators, content managers and localization teams, the platform offers a suite of tools that automate and support key stages of the translation workflow. Its tools include a Glossary Generator, Style Guide Creator, Smart Document Analyzer, and CavyaQA. Learn more at cavya.ai.

