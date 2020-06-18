Dental 3D Printing Market Insights | Global Trends, Competitive Scenario | Forecast To 2028

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The global dental 3D printing market is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction period. Rapid surge in the demand for dental 3D printing devices is credited to the ever-growing geriatric population and prevalence of dental conditions among different age groups across the globe. As a whole, the dental 3D printing market is estimated to generate huge revenue during the forecast period, thus offering several opportunities for investors to spend in research and development activities.

Dental 3D printing systems offer benefits including the autonomy for developing a solo end user part, faster manufacturing of low volume tooling kits, and building highly complex and accurate prototypes. Comparatively less cost associated with the development of prototype rather than using outdated technique such as machining or outsourcing, is the key factor contributing to the industry growth over the past few years. The significant amount of investment is made in 3D printing technology, also called as additive manufacturing (AM), allowing the development of numerous healthcare applications of 3D printing.

Some of the leading industry players associated with dental 3D printing market include 3D Systems, Stratasys Ltd., SLM Solutions Group AG, EnvisionTEC Co., Straumann AG Group, Roland DG Corp., Prodways Group, Renishaw Inc., FormLabs Inc., EOS Germany, Dental Wings, Inc., Planmeca Oy, Rapid Shape GmbH, DWS (Digital Wax Systems) S.r.l., Ultimaker Co., Carbon (SGL Group) and Asiga Inc.

In line with recent industry developments, Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP) Company Carbon has announced launch of several 3D printing solutions for the dental market. Carbon, which is leading manufacturer and developer of 3D printers has partnered with America’s National Dentex Labs (NDX) to launch M2d 3D printer for production of dental resins. The M2d machines, which is similar to the Carbon’s existing M2 model, has a smaller print area making it suitable for installation in mid-sized dental labs.

Rising number of activities including partnerships, acquisitions, mergers and collaterals to gain a competitive edge over counterparts is further expected to foster market growth over the forecast period. For example, on January 2017, 3D Systems Corp., acquired Vertex-Global Holding B.V, a Netherland-based 3D dental provider of dental materials.

