Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Set to Reach $11.1 Billion by 2033, at a 9.7% of CAGR

The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated valuation of USD 4.4 billion in 2023 and projections indicating a rise to USD 11.1 billion by 2033. This growth reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% over the forecast period.

The market’s expansion is driven by increasing demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic solutions that facilitate timely decision-making in various healthcare settings. Advances in molecular diagnostics technologies and their critical role in enhancing patient care and outcomes are key factors contributing to this dynamic growth.

As the industry continues to innovate and expand, point-of-care molecular diagnostics are expected to play a pivotal role in the future of healthcare diagnostics.

The growing advanced technology, diagnostic tests, preventive medicine, and knowledge of molecular mechanisms are driving the market growth. Furthermore, the adoption of the Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Industry by laboratory specialists for sequencing DNA & multi-gene is expanding the market size. These diagnostics rapidly show the results with accuracy and are estimated to increase the sales of point-of-care molecular diagnostics.

Increasing respiratory, gastrointestinal, and sexually transmitted diseases are advancing the market growth. Emerging economies, government initiatives, and low-cost POC molecular diagnostics are the prime factors that propel market opportunities.

Factors Restraining the Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Industry Growth

The market is going through a growth decline due to a few factors which are given below:

The dearth of consciousness about healthcare products, and poor penetration of advanced healthcare devices restrain market growth. The unavailability of advanced devices and the absence of government policies must gain market growth in developing countries.

Which Technology Category Booms the Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth?

The RT-PCR category dominates the global market with its remarkable CAGR of 9.2% during the foreseen time. The adoption of RT-PCR is rising due to the rise in tests such as genomics, COVID-19, proteomics, and others. It is a real-time system that shows results immediately, has high sensitivity, and costs efficiently. Due to the significant growth of infectious patients, healthcare providers are accelerating the demand for RT-PCR to provide patients with relevant data immediately.

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Key Takeaways:

The Global point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Industry is expected to have a valuation of US$ 11.1 billion by 2033.

by 2033. With a CAGR of 9.7% , the global market will increase from 2022 to 2033.

, the global market will increase from 2022 to 2033. The United States market is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 9.5% through 2033.

through 2033. With a CAGR of 8.8%, the United Kingdom market significantly uplifts during the forecast period.

the United Kingdom market significantly uplifts during the forecast period. China’s market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Japan’s market is likely to capture a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Who is winning?

Key players fragment the global market by contributing an impressive role. These players are bringing new ideas and adapting them to build advanced products, which in turn surging market opportunities. Growing technologies, including Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things, have surpassed market growth in recent years.

By accepting these technologies, key players welcome better detection machines and equipment as per patients’ requirements. They further follow several effective marketing strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, agreements, and product launches.

Recent Developments in the Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market:

In Feb 2022, Sense Biodetection signed an agreement with Una Health to distribute COVID-19 testing equipment.

In Dec 2021, FIND Company invested a valuation of US$ 21 million in S.D. Biosensor, Biomeme, Quaife, and Bioneer for manufacturing, developing, and launching an affordable COVID-19 testing detector.

in S.D. Biosensor, Biomeme, Quaife, and Bioneer for manufacturing, developing, and launching an affordable COVID-19 testing detector. A healthcare provider BioMérieux agreed to partner with Africa Medical Supplies Platform in Oct 2020 to supply premium quality COVID-19 diagnostic solutions.

Abbott Laboratories announced its new COVID-19 detection product which can deliver results within minutes, in March 2020.

In Oct 2018, QIAGEN agreed to enhance its portfolio with STAT-Dx to provide its customers with a next-generation PCR system.

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Category

By Products & Services:

Assays & Kits

Instruments &Analyzers

Software & Services

By Technology:

RT-PCR

INAAT

Other Technologies

By Application:

By End User:

Physicians’ Offices

Hospitals & ICUs

Research Institutes

Other End Users

