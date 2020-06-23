Foam Concrete Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2019 to 2023

23rd June 2020 – The global Foam Concrete Market is estimated to gain huge traction in the forthcoming years. Foam concrete is regarded as a superior cellular construction filling material attributed to its lightweight foundations, homogeneity, and insulation properties. It creates a uniform distribution of air bubbles along its surface that allows its replacement without compaction. Foam concrete is produced by proportionately mixing mortar or cement paste with a pre-formed foaming agent.

“The use of foaming concrete has enhanced simplicity in construction by significantly reducing the overall weight of footing or piles and of structural frames. These do not require vibration compaction as it fills in all the cavities or voids over long distances. It also renders improved insulation, fire resistance, thawing properties, and compressive strength, which are not achieved with regular mortar.”

The market presents a detailed depiction of the application segment which comprises Residential, Industrial, Infrastructure, and others. Also, the increasing market penetration across developing economies is giving a potential boost to the development of residential industry. Foaming agents have been divided into natural foaming agent and synthetic foaming agent. Natural waste based foaming agents have limited storage life and the compliance in its production, along with the inconsistency in its composition posed a major drawback in its growth. Synthetic agents have been attributed to having a longer working life and are manufactured in an accordance with the technical requirement of the end-user industry.

Submarkets of foam concrete industry includes ingredients such as Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Polyurethane Foams, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Silicones, Flame Retrardents, Silicone, Adhesive, Green Coating, Microsphere, Polymer Foam, Sealant, Chloromethanes, Advanced Phase Change Material (PCM) and Methyl Chloride.

Some of the prominent players dominating the foam concrete market include Vinci S.A., Grupo ACS, Hochtief AG, Bechtel Corporation, Bouygues S.A., Shanghai Construction Group (SCG), Leighton Holdings, and STRABAG among others.

Report contents include

Analysis of the foam concrete market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast

Regional analysis including growth estimates

Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

Profiles on foam concrete including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

