Flooring Adhesive Market: Innovations Driving Performance and Sustainability Standards

The global flooring adhesives market size is estimated to reach USD 9.53 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to be driven by a growing emphasis on luxury homes and increasing investments in the construction sector.

Flooring is an integral part of residential or commercial buildings as there is no other part that is exposed to more wear and tear. As a result, it needs to be durable and should match the décor. Wooden and resilient floorings have gained significant prominence in luxury construction. Growing investments in luxury construction are anticipated to augment the demand for flooring, which, in turn, is expected to increase the need for adhesives over the forecast period.

For instance, luxury vinyl flooring has been gaining popularity as they offer softer and quieter underfoot, ample choices in design, easier installation, easy replacement, look and appeal of realistic wood, are easy to clean and maintain, and is ideal for both residential and commercial applications.

Increasing demand for luxury housing in European countries is one of the key drivers for the growth of the market. Nearly all mid-sized and large cities such as Lisbon, Porto, Paris, Berlin, Frankfurt, Milan, and Madrid are witnessing an increase in luxury real estate investment. For example, Mareterra, a luxury housing project is under development in Monaco City. The six-hectare land reclamation project with 125 luxury homes is expected to open in 2024.

Growth in the flooring industry is compelling adhesive manufacturers to expand their presence through mergers and acquisitions and capacity expansions. For instance, in March 2021, Sika AG announced the acquisition of the flooring adhesives vertical of DriTac, a floor covering adhesives Company based in the U.S. The acquisition aims at expanding Sika’s presence in the Interior Finishing Market of the U.S. and among floor covering installers and distributors.

Flooring Adhesive Market Report Highlights

Acrylic adhesives dominated the market and accounted for a share of 41.2% in 2024, driven by their exceptional bonding strength, rapid setting times, and versatility across diverse flooring applications.

Resilient flooring led the market with a revenue share of 52.7% in 2024 due to durable, cost-effective, and versatile resilient flooring materials, such as vinyl and linoleum, which excel in moisture, scratch, and stain resistance, making them well-suited for high-traffic areas.

The commercial segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 34.9% in 2024.

Asia Pacific flooring adhesive market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 38.8% in 2024.

Key Flooring Adhesive Company Insights

Some key companies operating in the market include Bostik; Dow; Forbo Management SA; H.B. Fuller Company; among others. Strategic initiatives involve developing eco-friendly, low-VOC products and expanding distribution networks in emerging markets, alongside investments in R&D to improve adhesive performance and address evolving consumer demands.

MAPEI is a manufacturer of flooring adhesives, providing a wide array of products suitable for tile, wood, and resilient flooring applications. The company emphasizes innovation and sustainability, offering eco-friendly solutions that adhere to rigorous performance standards while prioritizing research and development.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation excels in motion and control technologies, offering high-performance adhesives for flooring applications. The company delivers advanced solutions prioritizing durability and strength, serving both residential and commercial markets while emphasizing innovation and quality to meet industry demands.

List of Key Players in Flooring Adhesive Market

Bostik

Dow

Forbo Management SA

B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

LATICRETE International, Inc.

MAPEI

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Sika AG

