Preparative and Process Chromatography Market hits USD 8.60 billion by 2023

According to the new market research report “Preparative and Process Chromatography Market by Type (Preparative (Chemicals and Reagents, Resin (Affinity, Protein A), Column, Systems (Liquid Chromatography), Services), Process), by End User (Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical) – Global Forecasts to 2023″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world (RoW).

The process and preparative chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 8.60 billion by 2023 from the estimated USD 6.27 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing R&D investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, insulin, and other pharmaceutical products.

Based on type, the process and preparative chromatography market has been segmented into two segments, namely, process chromatography and preparative chromatography. Each segment has been further divided based on products and service. In 2018, the process chromatography segment is estimated to account for the larger share in the overall process and preparative chromatography market. This is mainly due to the increasing production of pharmaceutical products and rising investments in the biotechnology industry.

Based on end user, the process and preparative chromatography market has been segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries; food and nutraceutical industries; and academic research laboratories. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the overall market in 2018. This is primarily attributed to increasing research activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and increasing research and production of monoclonal antibodies and insulin in these industries.

The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America is projected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. The large share of North America in this market is attributed to increasing R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, presence of a highly developed biotechnology research infrastructure, and availability of government grants to support research activities in the region.

The major players in the process and preparative chromatography market include GE Healthcare (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Novasep Holding S.A.S (France), Waters Corporation (US), Daicel Corporation (Japan), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).

