Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market | Growth Driver, Segmentation & Major Key Players

[189 Pages Report] MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Humanized Mouse Models Market to reach $128.9 million, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The Humanized Rat Model Market is expected to reach USD 8.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Market Growth Driver:

Growing demand for personalized medicine;

Personalized medicine is the process of developing tailored medicines to target individualized treatment and care based on personal and genetic variations. These medicines are designed through the use of animal models, particularly mice models. Immune-deficient models are transplanted with human tissues and the disease expressed is recorded. This is followed by treating the model with a whole series of drugs or gene therapies to find the most suitable treatment, thus generating suitable or personalized medicine for patients.

Currently, cancer is a major burden on the healthcare systems across geographies. By 2020, the direct/indirect cost of cancer is estimated to be USD 300 billion in the US. Several in vitro and in vivo strategies are being developed in an attempt to combat the rising prevalence of cancer and offer effective treatments to patients. One of the major developments in this regard is the emergence of humanized mouse and rat models as they have high predictive power for the efficacy of standard and novel anti-cancer therapeutics.

Market Segmentation in Depth:

By application, the humanized mouse models market is categorized into oncology, immunology and infectious diseases, neuroscience, hematopoiesis, toxicology, and other applications. Of all these application segments, oncology accounted for the largest share of the humanized mouse models market. The increasing research activities and growing funding from various governments to carry out research studies on cancer are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

By type, the humanized mouse models market is categorized into genetic and cell-based humanized mouse models. The cell-based humanized mouse models segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing applications of cell-based humanized mouse models.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America dominated the global humanized mouse models market. Growth in this regional segment can be attributed to the increasing monoclonal antibody production, preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical R&D, continued and responsible use of animals ensured by animal care organizations, growing biomedical research in the US along with government support for the development of protein drugs, and growing stem cell research in Canada.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

The major market players in the humanized mouse models market include The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), genOway, S.A. (France), Charles River Laboratories (US), Harbour Antibodies BV (China), Hera BioLabs (US), Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), inGenious Targeting Laboratory (US), AXENIS S.A.S (France), Crown Bioscience, Inc. (US), Transgenic, Inc. (Japan), and Champions Oncology, Inc. (US). The major players in the humanized rat models market include Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), Hera BioLabs (US), and Yecuris Corporation (US).