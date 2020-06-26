Ecosmob announces WebRTC Video Conferencing Solution for Healthcare industries in COVID-19 Pandemic

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Jun-26 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Pvt. Ltd. has recently declared that the company is going to offer specialized video conferencing solutions for the healthcare industry to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ecosmob is the leading VoIP service provider, who develops innovative solutions for clients across the globe, believes in establishing software solutions to solve significant problems of the users.

With WebRTC video conferencing solution the IT firm proposes a robust solution to provide treatment with minimal contact with the patients. As COVID-19 is a contagious disease this conferencing solution will help the health care providers a simple, useful way to communicate with each other. Likewise, it is easier to communicate with remote patients. Doctors or other healthcare providers easily communicate with the patients who are away from the hospital and consult them for the appropriate treatment.

Whether a doctor needs to inform lab reports or instruct patients to take certain medicines, the WebRTC video conference solution is serviceable. Besides, in the pandemic scenario, health care providers including doctors, nurses, and others should maintain minimal contact with the patients. Hence, video conferencing is the most suitable way to treat such patients and take safety measures for health care providers.

“Our video conferencing solutions powered by WebRTC technology offers secure, reliable communication between doctors, health care providers, and patients. With a seamless connection without limiting geographic location, it boosts the connectivity among those. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic demands such facilities for the protection of the health care provider team. Hence, we have announced the new phase of WebRTC video conferencing solution exclusively for the healthcare industry”, said Mr Maulik Shah, Co-founder and Director of Ecosmob Pvt. Ltd.

Ecosmob’s WebRTC video conferencing solution offers a wide range of features such as unmatched browser support, secure and encrypted connections, crystal-clear audio, and many more. With this solution, the healthcare industry can connect with the patients, and other healthcare professionals anywhere, any time. Also, if the industry wants to run the telemedicine department with software solutions, they can manage the telemedicine department efficiently.

In addition to the web conferring development, the IT firm presents comprehensive VoIP software solutions that incorporate Class4 switch, Class5 switch, unified communication, MVNO solutions, Kamailio development, SBC development, multi-tenant broadcasting, and many more. Besides, Ecosmob holds a team of expert developers who are efficient on various VoIP technologies like WebRTC, OpenSIPs, Kamailio, Asterisk, and FreeSwitch. Ecosmob also specializes in providing other IT solutions including web design and development, mobile application development (native and hybrid), and digital marketing services. With disruptive intentions, the company is fulfilling high-quality end-to-end software services with active collaboration with clients.

