Medical Automation Market Worth $55.03 Billion | Technological Advancements to Boost the Adoption of Technology

“The report “Medical Automation Market by Application (Diagnostics & Monitoring, Therapeutics, Lab & Pharmacy Automation, Medical Logistics & Training), End-User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center, Research Institute, Home/Ambulatory Care) – Global Forecast” , analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world (RoW).

The Global Medical Automation Market is expected to reach USD 55.03 Billion, Growing at CAGR of 9.5%

Continuous technological advancements in automation solutions, increasing government financial support for medical automation, rising labour costs, and growing need for reproducibility and accuracy are key factors fuelling the growth of the medical automation market.

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Need for Reproducibility and Accuracy to Fuel the Global Medical Automation Market

Rising Labor Costs Driving A Need for Pharmacy Automation

Rising Government Support for Medical Automation

Investments By Venture Capitalists and Collaborations to Promote Automated Medical Devices

Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of application, the medical automation market is divided into four major segments, namely, diagnostic and monitoring automation (automated imaging, automated image analysis, and point-of-care testing), therapeutic automation (non-surgical automation and surgical automation), laboratory and pharmacy automation (laboratory automation and pharmacy automation), and medical logistics and training (logistics automation and trainers).

The therapeutic automation segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the global medical automation market in 2015. Increasing application of automated devices (such as defibrillators, surgical robots, surgical navigation systems, and automated medication systems) in therapeutics and rising incidences of various chronic diseases are driving the growth of this market segment.

On the basis of end users, the global medical automation market is divided into four segments, namely, hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmacies, research laboratories and institutes, and home/ambulatory care settings and other end users.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the global medical automation market, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2015 to 2020. Presence of a large geriatric population; increasing prevalence of CVDs, diabetes, and cancer; rising number of clinical research activities; and growing government expenditure on healthcare and life sciences research are propelling the growth of the Asia-Pacific medical automation market.

Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens AG, (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), Medtronic plc. (U.S.), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Accuray Incorporated (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), and Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland) are some of the key players operating in the global medical automation market.