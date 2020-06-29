Fiducial Markers Market Worth $123 million by 2025 | Recent Developments, Segmentation & Major Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ —

[146 Pages Report] The Fiducial Markers Market is projected to USD 123 million by 2025 from USD 95 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

The growth of the fiducial markers market is mainly attributed to factors such as the growing incidence of cancer, rising awareness on radiotherapy, and funding for cancer as well as fiducial marker research. In addition, the modernization of healthcare infrastructure and rising penetration of healthcare insurance in developing countries is expected to further fuel the growth of the market in the near future.

Recent Developments:

In 2019, Stratpharma AG (Switzerland) expanded its agreement with CIVCO (US) to distribute CIVCO’s radiotherapy solutions globally

In 2019, IZI Medical Products (US) acquired the RadioMed division of IBA (Belgium), which manufactures the VISICOIL implantable fiducial markers

In 2018, Nanovi A/S (Denmark) secured USD 2.23 million from existing investors to expand its business and introduce BioXmark in the European market

Market Segmentation in Depth:

The metal-based FMs product segment to register significant growth over the forecast period

Based on product, the fiducial markers market is classified into metal-based markers, polymer-based markers, and others. The metal-based markers segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. The adoption of radiotherapy has increased in recent years due to its advantages, such as high precision & radiation control, reduced risk of side-effects, and minimal exposure of healthy tissues to radiation. As metal-based FMs are widely preferred for tumor localization, the rising adoption of radiotherapy procedures is expected to support market growth.

The CT/CBCT modality segment is projected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025

On the basis of modality, the fiducial markers market is classified into CT/CBCT, MRI, ultrasound, and radiotherapy. CBCT is preferred for prostate and lung cancer indications, as it effectively detects changes in the position of cancer tumors. Thus, the rising incidences of prostate & lung cancer and the widespread use of CBCT in most developed countries for cancer diagnosis and treatment are the key factors driving the segment growth.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The fiducial markers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is projected to hold the largest share of the regional market for fiducial markers in 2019. This is attributed to the expansion of the target patient population, favorable reimbursement scenario, greater accessibility to radiotherapy procedures, and the presence of major players in this region.

Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

The major players in the market include CIVCO Radiotherapy (US), IZI Medical Products (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Naslund Medical AB (Sweden), and IBA (Belgium). Other players are Best Medical International, Inc. (US), Nanovi A/S (Denmark), Carbon Medical Technologies (US), Eckert & Ziegler (Germany), Innovative Oncology Solutions (US), Medtronic (Ireland), and QFIX (US).