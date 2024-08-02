Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market is expected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR to reach USD 20 Billion by 2034 | FMI Study

According to a recent analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market boasts a robust value of USD 10.71 billion in 2024. The future looks even more promising, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.60% over the next decade (2024-2034). This translates to a potential market size exceeding USD 20 billion by 2034. This significant growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of rare diseases, with ERT playing a critical role in their treatment. ERT, currently accounting for over 63% of the global hormone replacement market, offers a vital therapy for these conditions. Request a Sample of this Report Now!

Enzyme Replacement Therapy Industry: Regional Insights

With nearly 25%-30% market share, North America dominated the Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Industry in 2017, partly due to the presence of leading market players in the region. In developing regions such as Latin America, advancements in medical facilities are helping the region cope with the healthcare crisis. Medical facilities in Brazil are equivalent to hospitals in the United States, with some even exceeding American standards. Brazil offers everything from large, full-service hospitals to smaller, intimate private clinics.

Brazil has developed into a center of excellence for healthcare in Latin America, with major universities that support the research, teaching, and training of medical professionals. Western Europe is the second largest market globally and is expected to be valued at US$ 2,893.2 Mn by 2028, with France, Italy, and Spain projected to witness significant growth rates. Japan is expected to be the third largest market for enzyme replacement therapy.

Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market: Segmentation & Forecast

The Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Industry has been segmented based on therapeutic condition, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. Therapeutic conditions in the enzyme replacement therapy markets include Fabry disease, Gaucher disease, mucopolysaccharidosis, Pompe disease, lysosomal acid lipase deficiency, and others.

Globally, the mucopolysaccharidosis therapeutic condition is the most attractive segment. The injectable segment remains the most lucrative route of administration in the Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Industry. Among all distribution channels for enzyme replacement therapy, specialty treatment pharmacies are expected to be the most lucrative, followed by hospital pharmacies.

Key Research Findings

Enzyme replacement therapy is used in the treatment of rare diseases and the global market is projected to create incremental opportunity of US$ 6,448.3 Mn between 2022 and 2028

When compared to other established markets such as North America, the enzyme replacement therapy markets in Japan and Western Europe are expected to witness fast and steady growth, partly due to the increasing governmental support and growing demand for enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of rare diseases.

Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape

Sanofi S.A. (Genzyme Corporation)

Shire plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Allergan plc.

Leadiant Biosciences Inc.

Pompe Disease Treatment Market Is a type of treatment for certain genetic diseases that are caused by a deficiency in a specific enzyme. This therapy involves administering the missing enzyme to the patient, usually through intravenous infusion.

Key Segments of Enzyme Replacement Therapy Industry Survey

by Therapeutic Condition:

Enzyme Replacement Therapy for Fabry Disease

Enzyme Replacement Therapy for Gaucher Disease

Enzyme Replacement Therapy for Mucopolysaccharidosis MPS I MPS II (Hunter Syndrome) MPS IVA (Morquio Syndrome, Type A) MPS VI (Maroteaux-Lamy Syndrome) MPS VII (Sly Syndrome)

Enzyme Replacement Therapy for Pompe Disease

Enzyme Replacement Therapy for Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency

Others

by Route of Administration:

Oral Enzyme Replacement Therapy

Injectable Enzyme Replacement Therapy

by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Specialty Treatment Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

