Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Worth $4.01 Billion | Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 4.01 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, rapid growth in the geriatric population, prevalence of tobacco smoking, preference towards home-based oxygen therapy, and technological advancements to develop novel products delivering oxygen therapy.

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of product, portability, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, and opportunities)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

Browse 148 market data tables and 46 figures spread through 175 pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=118828572

Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of products, the oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented into oxygen source equipment and oxygen delivery devices. The oxygen source equipment segment is expected to dominate the global oxygen therapy equipment market in 2017. The increasing incidence of respiratory disorders and technological advancements to develop smaller, quieter and more effective equipment are key drivers increasing the demand for oxygen source equipment.

The oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented by portability into stationary devices and portable devices. In 2017, the stationary devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the oxygen therapy equipment market, by portability. Severe complications in patients suffering from respiratory disorders and the increasing proportion of geriatric population across the globe are major drivers for the growth of this segment.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders

Shift From Traditional Cylinders to Portable Concentrators

Preference Towards Home-Based Oxygen Therapy

Technological Advancements

Early Diagnosis of Respiratory Disorders is Increasing the Demand for Oxygen Therapy

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=118828572\

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The global market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global market in the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at China, Japan, and India. Increasing investment in healthcare, increase in healthcare expenditure, growth in disposable incomes, and an increase in healthcare insurance coverage are some factors propelling market growth in the APAC region.

Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

Key players in the oxygen therapy equipment market include Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Linde Healthcare (Germany), Chart Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Invacare Corporation (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Inogen, Inc. (U.S.), Heinen + Löwenstein GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)