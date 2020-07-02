Malignant Mesothelioma Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of XX% through the Forecast Period 2017–2025

Health care stakeholders need to invest in value-based care, innovative care delivery models, advanced digital technologies. XploreMR will help you to know declarative, procedural, contextual, and somatic information about the “Malignant Mesothelioma Market”. It also provides a critical assessment of the performance of emerging and mature markets in a new publication titled “Global Market Study on Malignant Mesothelioma: Cisplatin and Combination Segment Projected to be the Second Most Lucrative Segment by Drug Type”.

An introduction to the report

All the information pertaining to the market of this rare form of cancer is provided in our recently published report “Malignant Mesothelioma Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025).” Caused due to the exposure to toxic asbestos, the occurrence of this cancer is higher in countries such as Russia and China. These two countries are pegged to represent the most lucrative markets, owing to the relatively high production of asbestos in these countries.

Besides, a high consumption of asbestos in the APAC region is expected to create a sizeable opportunity for key players in this market. Our analysts have observed that the rapid substitution through generics to ease availability and affordability is the key focus area in the global malignant mesothelioma market. We have observed that the application of combination therapies is gaining traction in the market across regions. Documented evidence on the adoption of combination treatments and benefits is being made available to ease patients’ journey through the treatment process. According to our analysts, there is a great need in the market to efficiently meet the requirements for the present treatment regimen. The drugs that are currently in use do not show much response rates. The malignant mesothelioma treatment market requires drugs to increase the current survival rate.

Acquisitions and collaborations are the key strategies adopted by players to develop molecules for the better treatment of malignant mesothelioma. Companies are focusing on collaborating with established research centers and other cancer drug manufacturers to develop drugs. Our research indicates that the hospital pharmacies distribution channel segment is expected to witness a significant rise in revenue share over the forecast period, owing to the increasing direct procurement of mesothelioma drugs by governments to ensure availability in hospital pharmacies and oncology centers.

We have used our in-house epidemiology data based model to estimate the global malignant mesothelioma market numbers

Weighted average selling price has been considered to estimate the market size of various drugs mentioned in the scope of the study. Price per country is captured with the local currency. The local currency figures are then converted to USD to offer forecasts in a consistent currency standard. We have also considered the latest annual exchange rate to reflect the impact of the most recent economic conditions. Prices considered in the models are standardized based on the average dosage used per malignant mesothelioma treatment per dosage cycle of six months. Availability of branded off-patent equivalents has been taken into consideration while calculating prices. We have adopted the bottom-up approach to forecast the malignant mesothelioma market globally. Besides this, forecasting is done using our internal proprietary model that considers different macro-economic factors, industry based demand driving factors impacting the market and the relevant forecast trends apart from disease related factors.

Market Taxonomy

Drug Type

Pemetrexed

Cisplatin

Carboplatin

Gemcitabine

Vinorelbine

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Distribution Channel