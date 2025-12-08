MKS Disability Services Launches New Personal Activities Assistance Services in Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia, 2025-12-08 — /EPR Network/ — MKS Disability Services has announced the launch of its new Personal Activities Assistance Services in Melbourne. These services provide additional support for NDIS participants who require assistance with personal care, daily tasks, and community engagement. This new program was developed to address the increasing demand for dependable and high-quality disability support throughout Melbourne.

The service is designed for people with disabilities who want to stay independent while receiving the help they need at home and in the community. As more people across Victoria require daily living support, MKS Disability Services has expanded its programs to make sure participants can access safe, flexible, and professional care at the right time.

“We know that everyone has different needs and routines,” said the Founder of MKS Disability Services. “Our Personal Activities Assistance Services give people respectful and reliable support. We want to make daily tasks easier and help people feel confident, comfortable, and connected to the world around them.”

The new service covers a wide range of support, including:

Showering, grooming, dressing, and hygiene

Mobility support and safe transfers

Meal preparation and feeding help

Medication reminders

Household tasks like cleaning and laundry

Social activities and community participation

Help with routines and daily planning

All support workers are trained in NDIS standards and safety practices to ensure high-quality care. The focus is on dignity, independence, and well-being for people with different levels of support needs, including those who need complex care.

The service is available across many Melbourne suburbs, helping families who need home support, individuals living alone, and NDIS participants who need regular help with personal activities. This expansion also aims to reduce wait times and make essential care easier to access.

This launch shows MKS Disability Services’ strong commitment to providing inclusive and person-centred disability support across Victoria. The organisation continues to grow its services to make sure people in Melbourne can live safely, comfortably, and as independently as possible.

For more information about MKS Disability Services, visit https://mksdisabilityservices.com.au/services/assist-personal-activities/

About MKS Disability Services

MKS Disability Services is a trusted NDIS provider in Melbourne, offering high-quality disability support to help people live independently and with confidence. The organisation provides personal care, household support, community participation, transport assistance, support coordination, home care, and specialised NDIS programs. With a focus on respect, reliability, and person-centred care, MKS Disability Services works closely with participants and families to deliver support that improves quality of life across Victoria.

Contact Information

email

mksdisabilityservices@gmail.com

number

0421180750