Lesure Love releases new EP album ‘SelfieWorld: To All the Girls I Loved Before’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., 2020-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of rap and urban-pop music known as Lesure Love has released his latest official EP album, “SelfieWorld: To All the Girls I Loved Before.” The EP album contains three original Lesure Love tracks for an approximate total listening time of 10 minutes. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Built on minimalist beats and packed with bass, “SelfieWorld: To All the Girls I Loved Before” showcases Lesure Love as one of the most intriguing urban-pop music artists of the year so far and promises that he has plenty more where that came from.

Grand Rapids, Michigan’s Lesure Love cites as main artistic influences Pnb Rock, Lil Uzi Vert, The Weekend, Trey Songz, Jay Z, and New Edition. Lesure Love’s own sound takes elements from each of these and adds something fresh and unique for a result unlike anything today’s music fans have heard before. With an emphasis on the lines and rhymes of this fresh new voice out of the American Midwest, “SelfieWorld: To All the Girls I Loved Before” by Lesure Love has a little something for everybody.

Asked to describe the overall meaning of “SelfieWorld: To All the Girls I Loved Before,” Lesure Love writes, “Most of my music is based on real-life stories and events dealing with relationships, the good and the bad. Also, I talk about my ecents when I was in the drug trade years ago.”

“SelfieWorld…” is the most recent release in Lesure Love’s repertoire which also includes “I Woke Up Rich” and “My Ex” with more than 500k streams across various digital platforms. He has described his iconic style as “rap meets R&B covered in pop with a weird alternative-music twist.” He has dubbed this kind of music “urban pop.”

“It’s a mixture of rapping and singing,” says Lesure Love. “It’s ‘snapping.’ It sounds like a melodic rhythm over hard-hitting 808 beats.”

“SelfieWorld: To All the Girls I Loved Before” by Lesure Love is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, rap and urban-pop music fans.

