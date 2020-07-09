Pregelatinized Flour Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2028

09th July 2020 – The global Pregelatinized Flour Market is expected to display higher growth rate in the upcoming years due to the rising consummation of bakery, processed food and ready-to-cook meals, and increasing demand from production of confectionary food products, dairy desserts and drinks, frozen foods, and sauces. Use of pregelatinized flour in functional drinks and powdered foods due to its water absorbing capabilities, is expected to drive the growth of pregelatinized flour market over the forecast period.

Growing health-consciousness among general population coupled with shifting preference towards gluten-free diet is contributing to the sustained growth of pre-gelatinized flour market. Higher content of gluten in food products causes adverse effect on human health, and can lead to Celiac Disease. In addition, regular consumption of gluten leads to osteoporosis, anemia and infertility among consumers. These factors are expected to fuel market demand for pre-gelatinized flour products over the forecast period.

Access Pregelatinized Flour Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/pregelatinized-flour-market

In addition, rising demand for bakery products and higher consummation of bread in North America and European region are anticipated to favor the growth of pregelatinized flour market over the forecast period. As large number of youngsters are moving towards healthy products; use of pregelatinized flour is increasingly used in rice and corn flour for production of baked products. Moreover, baked products and snacks including cakes, pizza, pastries, cookies, and other food products are becoming more popular among children and younger generation, which is likely to positively affect market growth over the forecast period.

The pregelatinized flour market is broadly categorized into major segments based on the application type such as bakery industry, industrial food industry and animal feed sector. Bakery industry segment is growing rapidly in the market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years.

Key Players Analysis Covered in these report

KRONER-STaRKE GmbH

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Sage V Foods, LLC

LifeLine Foods, LLC.

Didion Milling Inc.

Caremoli Group

Bunge Ltd.

BELOURTHE S.A.

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Agrasys S.L.

Favero Antonio Srl

HT Nutri Group

SunOpta, Inc.

Tardella Flour Co Inc.

Tekirdag Un Sanayi Ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi

Bressmer & Francke (GmbH & Co.) KG

Request a Sample Copy of Pregelatinized Flour Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/pregelatinized-flour-market/request-sample

The market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in the recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in food & beverages industry, surge in number of research & development activities and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth over the coming years.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the pregelatinized flour market with massive growth in the forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with shifting trends towards convenience food, improved living standard, increasing per capita income and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com