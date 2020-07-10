Plug Mello releases new album ‘Power of the Flower’

MIAMI, Flo., 2020-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — The hip-hop and rap artist known as Plug Mello has released his official debut album, “Power of the Flower.” The album has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Fun, uplifting, packed with rhythm and occasionally even inspiring, “Power of the Flower” showcases Plug Mello as one of the most intriguing hip-hop and rap music artists of the year so far and promises that he has plenty more where that came from.

Asked to cite some main artistic influences, Miami, Florida’s Plug Mello talks about the perspective of great rappers.

“Jay-Z, The Diplomats, J. Cole, Fabolous, Jadakiss, Pusha T and Eminem,” says Mello, “all legends in their own right. I think it’s an essence they capture and I respect their vision and lyricism.”

Plug Mello’s own sound takes elements from each of these and adds something fresh and unique for a result unlike anything today’s music fans have heard before. With an emphasis on urban poetry, bassy beats, and the triumph of the human spirit, “Power of the Flower” by Plug Mello has a little something for everybody.

Asked to describe the overall meaning of “Power of the Flower,” Plug Mello writes, “My music is a fun outlet for my self expression. Its message is to live life on your own terms and enjoy the lessons because that’s where the growth is.”

Plug Mello’s not just having fun, though. He’s also telling stories with an eye toward the future.

“I enjoy painting with words,” he writes, “and this first album is just one shade in my palette of life experiences. It was a life goal I had. I want to be 80 looking back with a smile because I know I accomplished that goal for myself. If others enjoy it, that’s a major plus, though it’s not the determining factor in my definition of success. My kids knowing I set out to do it, and I did, that’s what I define as successful because that seed is planted in their minds, and seeing it happen is different than hearing about it happening in school.”

Mello’s concern for his family extends to his fans, too.

“There are positive messages for my listeners,” he laughs. “You just gotta excavate a little to find the gems.”

Plug Mello has been described as “a captivating Dominican-American hip-hop artist flagrantly exercising his self expression giving listeners across all hip-hop channels a true refresh. With his northern bop crossed with southern melodic productions, blended with seemingly effortless witty lyricism, this artist is undoubtedly set to pave his own lane in the industry.”

“Power of the Flower” by Plug Mello is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, hip-hop and rap music fans.

