Smart Materials Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2023

17th July 2020 – Global Smart Materials Market is estimated to witness considerable growth in the coming years due to increased applications of smart materials. Smart materials (responsive materials) are highly responsive to external stimulations which later undergo material property change. The specially designed materials possess properties that can be altered by external stimuli like temperature, stress, moisture, light, pH, electric or magnetic fields, or chemical compounds.

The key drivers of smart materials market can be listed as promising use of smart materials in biotechnology and biomedical domains, increasing use of smart materials in smart fabrics due to their imparting properties, and growing popularity of this fabric. Moreover, significant use of smart materials in robotics and automotive industries for motors and actuators is also fuelling the market. Conversely, low awareness of product speciality among end users is hampering the smart material market.

Access Smart Materials Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/smart-materials-market-report

Speedy developments in polymer science and increase in research and developments for the potential use of smart materials are few trends observed in the market. Increase in applications of active coating is an opportunity to the market.

Smart material market is categorized on the basis of product type, applications, end use industries, and geography. Based on product type, market is divided into piezo-electric, smart hydrogels, biomimetic, thermally responsive, and smart fluids. Piezo-electric material segment is expected to lead the market in the coming years due to increased applications in smart material technology in different industries, such automotive, aerospace, robotics, and information technology, among others.

By application, market is divided into structural materials, actuators & motors, transducers, mechanical structures, sensors, sports and leisure, and energy harvesting devices. Actuators and motors segment is expected to lead the market owing to increased use of smart materials and preference by manufacturers. Smart materials like magnetostrictive materials, shape memory alloys, electrorheological/ magnetorheological fluids, and piezoelectric ceramics are essentially used in actuators. Additionally, transducers and sensors are also expected to lead the market in the near future.

In terms of end use industries, smart materials market is split into consumer electronics, defence & aerospace, automotive, retail, robotics, industrial, healthcare, and civil engineering. Automotive segment is expected to hold maximum share of the market due to increasing developments in the industry. Furthermore, robotics and consumer electronics segment also leads the market due to high demand from various industries and high demand from consumers, respectively.

Leading players of Smart Materials including:

CeramTec

Kyocera Corporation

LORD Corporation

Fine Tubes Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Smart Material Corporation

Noliac A/S

APC International, Ltd.

Piezo Kinetics, Inc.

Harris Corporation

Request a Sample Copy of Smart Materials Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/smart-materials-market-report/request-sample

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Smart Materials in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com