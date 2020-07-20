Bed Boots® Celebrate 15 Anniversary. Turn Metal Bed Frames into Fine Furniture

Marshfield Hills, MA, 2020-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — 2005 was a year to remember. The first Xbox was launched and the average price of a home was under $300,000. And, Bed Boots were created and embraced right away by interior designers and décor conscious consumers. While the average price of a home has gone way up, 15 years later, Bed Boots remain affordable for a home, condo or apartment.

The new creation in bedroom furniture accessories was an immediate hit. Finally, a solution to the problem of how to hide metal bed frame legs when you don’t want the frilly bed skirt or floor length spread – an especially critical alternative for people with dust allergies. Bed Boots were custom designed to slip under the bed frame metal leg to wheel and provide a real furniture leg look.

Made of local hardwoods (abundant, fast growing and strong) and finely finished in natural stains and popular paints, these smart easy to use accessories are an inexpensive and space saving addition to any style bedroom. In many colors, including Mahogany, Cognac, Cottage White, Rubbed Black and Driftwood Gray, Bed Boots complement traditional and contemporary decors.

When you don’t want to invest in or have space for large scale furniture, or you want something easier to place than cumbersome platforms, Bed Boots do not take up space and require no tools; ready to use out of the box in minutes. Bed Boots look great with just a comforter or box spring cover.

Looking back, Julie-Anne White, creator of Bed Boots and founder of BedBoots.com explains that her idea came years ago out of a desire to purchase a bed solution for her antique home, which has small bedrooms that would not accommodate bulky head and foot boards. “There really wasn’t anything on the market that hides the ugly apparatus that sometimes shows even through a bed skirt. In addition, I was tired of running into those hard metal legs of the bed frame.” Now people ask, “Where can I get these, they’re brilliant!”

Boston designer Fotene Demoulas says “Bed Boots are a design and fresh solution, whether your décor is traditional, contemporary or casual. They are easy to put in place and are especially great for small spaces, like summer cottages, condos and all bedrooms really.”

Protect your toes and your floors ~these sturdy smoothly finished pieces are easily placed over the wheels or just the metal frame leg and make them less of a toe stubber and destroyer of your nice hard wood floors or carpet.

With handcrafted detail, Bed Boots measure 6” tall and 4.75” wide on all sides, with a 3 .5” square opening to accommodate the leg and or wheel. Each comes with two optional use half inch block risers that when purchasing a full set of Bed Boots that, in addition to guarding your floor, allow extra clearance for under bed storage of sweater and shoe bins.

Bed boots can also accompany a headboard. By choosing the color that complements what you already have, you can buy just a pair for the foot of your bed.

Dress up any size bed in any style home or apartment. Sets of four are just $170 and a pair for $90. Made in U.S.A. To order, go to www.bedboots.com and use the link to first inquire about new and currently available options or call (781)834-1210. For a free consult or for more information, you can use that same number or email jwhite@bedboots.com directly.