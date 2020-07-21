Warehouse Robotics Market Opportunities and Challenges

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Warehouse Robotics Market by Type (Mobile, Articulated, Cylindrical, SCARA, Parallel, Cartesian), Software, Function (Pick & Place, Palletizing & Depalletizing, Transportation, Packaging), Payload Capacity, Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, the warehouse robotics market is expected to be valued at USD 4.44 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% between 2017 and 2022.

The term warehouse robotics is used to describe the process of automating different warehouse functions such as transportation, pick and place, packaging, and palletizing and depalletizing by using fixed or mobile robots. The use of warehouse robots reduces the need of human intervention and increases the efficiency of warehouse operations. The warehouse robots are used in different industries such as e-commerce, automotive, electrical and electronics, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals. The growth of the market is propelled by the growing e-commerce industry, need for efficient and reliable warehouse operations, active funding from venture capitalists, rising labor cost, and increasing adoption of warehouse robotics by small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“Based on type, mobile robots expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the warehouse robotics market between 2018 and 2024”

A mobile robot is equipped with its own hardware, software, and other electronic components such as sensors, controllers, and drives to perceive and move around its surrounding. Its architecture allows it to create a set of maps, similar to global positioning system (GPS). Then the robot decides the best route, depending on obstacles. In the coming years, the mobile robot is expected to be the biggest trend for warehouse automation and material handling applications. The increasing adoption of mobile robots by large e-commerce companies such as Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, and JD.com for their order processing and shipment is expected to drive the growth of the mobile robots market.

“Based on software, WMS expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the warehouse robotics market”

The warehouse management system is a highly specialized business application that controls the flow of inventory into, within and out of a company’s warehouse or multiple warehouses. The primary purpose of a WMS is to manage the overall activity within a warehouse and process the associated transactions, including receiving, put-away, order selection, and shipping. A WMS also handles the movement of materials from one location to another, physical inventories, and cycle counting. The WMS is the most intelligent and widely known than WCS and WES because it can manage the flow of inventory, labor tasks, and orders from receipt to shipping. WMS offers benefits such as increased productivity and efficiency, reduced cost, and reduced labor requirements.

“Based on function, transportation expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the warehouse robotics market”

Manufacturing companies, third-party logistics providers, and independent warehouse operators are increasingly relying on efficient warehouse inbound and outbound transportation to remain competitive in the market. In a very demanding warehouse and distribution environment, the internal transportation of goods and products need to be done very efficiently and cost effectively. Thus, the warehouse operators are widely using robots for performing automated transportation of goods between different locations within a warehouse. The mobile robots are widely used for the automated transportation of materials to minimize the cost related to the entire transportation process. Moreover, these robots also help to minimize the risk of accidents by reducing the involvement of manual labor.

“Based on payload capacity, 0.5 kg to 10 kg payload range expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the warehouse robotics market”

Robots with a payload capacity range between 0.5 kg and 10 kg are most frequently used by warehouse operators. The type of robots under the payload range between 0.5 kg and 10 kg includes articulated, cartesian, parallel, and SCARA robot. The e-commerce and food and beverages are highly demanding industries in the warehouse robotics market. Many warehouse operators of these industries invest in robots with smaller payload capacity as these robots can handle smaller sized packets efficiently and cost effectively.

“E-commerce industry to hold the largest share of warehouse robotics market during forecast period”

The e-commerce industry has been one of the major contributors to the growth of the warehouse robotics market. Rapidly changing customer demands, rise in online shopping, increasing demand for shorter delivery times, fierce competition among online retailing companies has increased the demand for automated fulfillment centers. The growing demand for quick order supply to customers in an accurate and undamaged form, rising competition in the ecommerce industry, and rapid rise in the online shopping consumers are the key factors expected to drive the growth of the warehouse robotics market in the e-commerce industry.

“APAC expected to be the fastest-growing market for warehouse robotics during the forecast period”

APAC is the fastest growing region in the warehouse robotics market. Increasing trend of online retail shopping, growing number of startup companies developing mobile robots in India and China, the high attrition rate of warehouse labors, and active funding by venture capitalists for the development of mobile robots in the region are some of the key factors driving the growth of the warehouse robotics market in APAC. Further, the economic growth of APAC has increased the use of warehouse robotics in the manufacturing and retailing industry. The increase in production facilities and rising domestic demand for products are the major factors driving the growth of the warehouse robotics market across the APAC region.

Major players involved in the warehouse robotics market include ABB (Switzerland), Fanuc (Japan), Kuka (Germany), Yaskawa Electric (Japan), Amazon.com (US), ATS Automation Tooling Systems (Canada), Honeywell International (US), Omron (Japan), Fetch Robotics (US), IAM Robotics (US), Magazino (Germany), SSI Schaefer (Germany), and Wynright Corp. (US).

