Hysteroscopy Instruments Market | North America to dominate the Market

Growth in female geriatric population and rising incidence of gynecological diseases, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive treatments, increasing adoption of office hysteroscopy, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

[174 Pages Report] The hysteroscopy instruments market is expected to reach USD 1.89 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.23 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

[174 Pages Report]

What drives the Hysteroscopy Instruments Market?

Growth in Female Geriatric Population and Rising Incidence of Gynecological Diseases

Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Treatments

Increasing Adoption of Office Hysteroscopy

Technological Advancements

While the Hysteroscopy instruments market presents significant growth opportunities, market growth may be limited to a certain extent due to the availability of alternative options for diagnosis and treatment of gynecological conditions, and side effects associated with the usage of hysteroscopes.

Target Audience for this Report:

Manufacturers of hysteroscopy instruments

Hospitals and private clinics

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs)

Academic institutes

Offices and diagnostic centers

Medical research institutes

Venture capitalists

Suppliers and distributors of hysteroscopy instruments

Based on type, the hysteroscopy instruments market is segmented into handheld instruments, hysteroscopes, resectoscopes, hysterosheaths, fluid management systems, and tissue removal systems. The hysteroscopes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market, by type, in 2017. The rising incidence of gynecological diseases and the increasing female geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Based on the applications, the hysteroscopy instruments market is segmented into diagnostic hysteroscopy and operative hysteroscopy. The diagnostic hysteroscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America to dominate the hysteroscopy instruments market

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to factors such as technological innovations, increasing healthcare spending, government initiatives to create awareness regarding women’s health, and increasing incidence of gynecological diseases.

Key Players

Prominent players in the market include KARL STORZ (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Richard Wolf (Germany), Stryker (US), Hologic (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Ethicon (Scotland), B. Braun (Germany), Boston Scientific (US), MedGyn Products (US), CooperSurgical (US) , Cook Medical (US), Medicon (Germany), Maxer Medizintechnik (Germany), and Hospiline Equipments (India).

