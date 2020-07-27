Introducing Protouch Staffing, World’s New Brand Identity

Frisco, Texas, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — July 22, 2020 marks an exciting New Beginning for Protouch Staffing, when it officially unveiled its New Logo and Website. While we’re excited to unveil our new logo, look and feel, a brand that encompasses so abundantly more. The new logo is the sum of everything from our staffing services, to how our specialists engaging with our candidates/clients, to how our candidates and clients feel when they talk about Protouch Staffing.

We’ve made tremendous progress on all of these fronts over the past 30 years. From new verticals and leaders to expanded offices and partnerships, we continue to evolve. Undoubtedly, it was time for a transformation in the look and feel of our Official Logo and Website. But, one thing that hasn’t changed? Our core mission. We’re relentlessly committed to discovering top-notch talent in the healthcare industry which gives clarity on our pervasiveness of this mission. This refreshed New Logo reflects who we are today and to symbolize our future. After careful consideration, our team of experts has chosen a new logo that reflects a more modern look and captures our mission to deliver excellent quality, performance, and service across the deliverables we provide.

What you’re about to see is a result of countless hours of hard work, 150,000+ lines of code, 300+ hours of user research, and 19+ gigabytes of creativity. A true Digital Masterpiece..!

The cross symbol ‘+’ it simply means health care and is an eye catchy symbol easily seen from any distance. As a whole, the new design indicates a calm and composed structure, enlightened with red-white colors gives a minimalist meaningful look to serve. Preceding this approach of re-branding to bring the design more in line with the aesthetics and portray flexibility. The blend of ‘red’, ‘white’ & ‘blue’ colors indicates the transformation that we as a company are focusing on. This transformation implies everywhere from our internal strategy to the use of our services by our clients and candidates which in-turn results in a successful transformation in their professional endeavors.

Presenting…! Protouch Staffing’s new corporate website powered by the latest web technology and a meticulously crafted user interface: Let’s take a look at some of the unique features like Organized Navigation, Beautiful Imagery, Precise Iconography, and GOOGLE MAP integrated to find your dream job, faster.

Tailor-Made New Website:

It’s not just a website… it’s a whole new interactive platform. It’s Live Now.

New look, New Features, and Easy Navigation, to serve you better.

Mobile-First Approach, you can use on any device from anywhere.

Greater than ever convenience with smart filter search and apply for jobs from any page.

Single-source updates ensure accurate and up-to-date Job Alerts on the open positions.

To watch more info please visit https://youtu.be/m6iO1hyTFZE

New Logo Highlights:

Compellingly Unique: Highly distinctive staffing approach with an extensive range of services, that sets us apart in the healthcare industry.

Extraordinary Experiences: Our mannerism reflects honesty, credibility, and a definite direction that can be understood by every client and candidate.

Rock-Solid Stability: Strong and long-lasting professional bonds are the most effective drivers of sustained collaboration and true loyalty.

Accountability breeds Responsibility: At the end of the day we are accountable to ourselves and our success is a result of what we do.

Thought Leader: Our brand isn’t simply an identity to promote, it’s an instrument you put to work every day.

To watch more info please visit https://youtu.be/pBMGn8tFy60

To learn more please visit www.protouchstaffing.com

This marks the beginning of a new chapter in our story, but it’s still just the beginning. Now with this new foundation in place, We can’t wait to bring to life for the workforce elasticity which transforms the lives of people we serve…!

