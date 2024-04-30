Global Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Therapeutics Market to Reach US$ 211.1 Million by 2033 at a 4.4% CAGR

The global Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) therapeutics market is expected to grow significantly, reaching a current valuation of US$ 137.3 million by 2023. Recent market research projects that the industry will expand at a consistent 4.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), driven by developments in healthcare technology. The market is anticipated to grow to US$ 211.1 million by 2033.

A neurodegenerative condition called multiple system atrophy (MSA) affects both the autonomic nervous system and mobility. The majority of cases with multiple system atrophy are sporadic, and the causes are unknown. One characteristic of MSA that sets it apart is the buildup of alpha-synuclein.

Key Takeaways:

The MSA therapeutics market is expected to reach US$211.1 million by 2033, driven by a CAGR of 4.4%.

Limited treatment options for MSA highlight the significant need for novel therapies.

Technological advancements in gene therapy and other areas hold promise for the future of MSA treatment.

Growing disease awareness is leading to earlier diagnosis and a greater demand for effective treatments.

Competitive Landscape:

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, Theravance Biopharma, Inc., Merck & Co., Neuropore Therapies Inc, Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, Chelsea Therapeutics International, Ltd. are some of the key players in the multiple system atrophy therapeutics industry.

The manufacturers are involved in the production of multiple system atrophy therapeutics in a larger capacity. Research and innovation are also conducted to launch innovative products for multiple system atrophy therapeutics.

Also, some of the key players are acquiring small pharmaceutical companies to increase their production capacity. Suppliers are focusing on expanding their market presence across the world by initiating new product launches and boosting sales.

In April 2022, ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of potential therapeutics targeting misfolded proteins such as toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, announced new milestones in potential therapeutic approaches for ALS.

In October 2022, Biohaven Ltd. announced advancements in the development of its MoDE extracellular target degrader platform technology licensed from Yale University for various disease indications, including, but not limited to, neurological disorders, cancer, and infectious and autoimmune diseases.

Key Companies Profiled:

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

AstraZeneca plc

Theravance Biopharma, Inc.

Merck & Co.

Neuropore Therapies Inc

Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp

Chelsea Therapeutics International, Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in the Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Market Industry Survey:

Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Therapeutics Market by Type:

Parkinsonian

Cerebellar

Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Therapeutics Market by Diagnosis:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Tilt Table Test

Others

Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Therapeutics Market by RegionP:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

