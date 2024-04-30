Global Hermansky Pudlak Syndrome Therapeutics Market Set to Double, Forecasted to Reach US$ 12 Billion by 2033 at a 7.2% of CAGR

Hermansky Pudlak Syndrome Therapeutics Market

The global  Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome (HPS) therapeutics market with a projected value of US$ 6 billion by 2023. Recent market forecasts indicate that the industry will experience exponential growth, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% expected to take the market to a market size of US$ 12 billion by 2033.

The sector is driven by a substantial consumer base that is growing increasingly aware of urgent problems, easily available solutions, and beneficial compensation schemes. The lucrative Hermansky Pudlak Syndrome Therapeutics market will become more accessible to generic drug manufacturers as the patents for current brands expire.

The market for hermansky pudlak syndrome therapeutics is primarily centered in Western countries like North America and Europe because branded drugs are very expensive. Low-cost drugs would help enter markets in developing and impoverished countries where patients cannot afford pricey medical treatments. Consequently, the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America would see rapid market expansion due to the accessibility of affordable generic medications.

Market Competition

Leading hermansky pudlak syndrome Therapeutics companies are concentrating on strategic initiatives such as partnership development, acquisitions, mergers, and others. These steps are being taken to improve the market position.

Recent Developments:

  • In October 2022, Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Blackstone Life Sciences announced a restructured cooperation in nadofaragene firadonavec, an experimental new gene therapy in late-stage research for patients with high-grade, Bacillus Calmette-Guerin refractory, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
  • In August 2022American Regent, Inc., a California-based maker of medicines for human and veterinary use with production facilities in New York and Ohio, announced the acquisition of HBT Labs, Inc. HBT Labs offers a pipeline of generic and 505(b)(2) pharmaceutical medicines that target a variety of therapeutic indications, including cancer and CNS diseases.

Key Companies Profiled:

  • American Regent
  • Dr. Reddy’s
  • Gland Pharma Limited
  • Sagent Pharma
  • Sun Pharma
  • Teva Pharmaceuticals
  • Ferring Pharmaceuticals
  • UbiPharm
  • Allergan PLC
  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Key Segments Profiled in the Hermansky Pudlak Syndrome Therapeutics Industry Survey:

By Therapies:

  • Transfusions of Normal Blood Platelets
  • Oral Contraceptives
  • Desmopressin Acetate

By Application:

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Over the Counters

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

