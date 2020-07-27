Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Research Methodology | Geographic Scope | Forecast Report

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Overview:

Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. Nitrogenous fertilizers serve as an important source of nitrogen to the agricultural crops. Nitrogen is very important for the growth and development of plants.

Key Players:

Coromandel International

Yara International

Eurochem and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan

CF Industries Holdings

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the market include growth in demand for micronutrient fertilizer, technological innovations in the fertilizer industry and growing demand for bio-based fertilizer. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high production cost, low crop prices, and regulatory and environmental constraints. Globally, the market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Market Segment:

The latest market data for this research include:

Overall nitrogenous fertilizer market size, 2011-2022

Nitrogenous fertilizer market size by product segment, 2011-2022

Growth rates of the overall nitrogenous fertilizer market and different product segments, 2011-2022

Shares of different product segments of the overall nitrogenous fertilizer market, 2011, 2017 and 2022

The reports help answering the following questions:

What is the current size of the nitrogenous fertilizer market in the world and in the top 10 global countries?

How is the nitrogenous fertilizer market divided into different product segments?

How are the overall market and different product segments growing?

How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

What is the market potential compared to other countries?

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the nitrogenous fertilizer market in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include growing agricultural sector mainly in India, increasing population, and government funding to use developed techniques and advanced fertilizers for high productivity in order to meet the growing demand.

