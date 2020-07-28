European Medical Devices Market worth $61.4 billion by 2025

Pune, India , 2020-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “European Medical Devices Market by Type (Diagnostic Imaging, Endoscopy Equipment, Respiratory Care, Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Haemodialysis Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Anesthesia Monitoring), End User (Hospitals, Home-care) – Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 61.4 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 48.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising geriatric population, large and established medical technology industry, increasing number of surgical procedures, growing need for cost-containment in the healthcare industry, and the availability of funding for research and product innovation are driving the growth of this market. However, fiscal unsustainability due to wasteful spending might hamper the market growth to a certain extent. The base year considered for the study is 2019, while the forecast period is 2020 to 2025.

By device, orthopedic devices segment accounted for the largest share of the European Medical Device Market in 2019

Based on device type, the market has been segmented into orthopedic devices, diagnostic imaging systems, endoscopy devices, ophthalmic devices, interventional cardiology devices, cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices, respiratory care devices, ventilators, anesthesia monitoring devices, dialysis devices, and diabetic care devices. The orthopedic devices segment accounted for the largest share of the European medical devices market in 2019. The growing incidence of orthopedic disorders such as arthritis, osteoporosis, soft-tissue injuries, and fractures among the elderly population is expected to drive the demand for orthopedic devices in Europe.

The Hospitals and clinical care settings segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the European medical devices market, by end-user, during the forecast period

Based on end-user, the European medical devices market is segmented into hospitals and clinical care settings and home care settings. Hospitals and clinical care settings were the largest end-users of medical devices in Europe in 2019. This can largely be attributed to the financial capabilities of hospitals to purchase expensive devices as well as the availability of trained professionals in hospitals to operate these devices.

Germany dominated the European medical device market in 2019

Germany accounted for the largest share of the European medical device market in 2019. The rising geriatric population and the presence of strong healthcare infrastructure in the country are the major factors that are driving the demand for medical devices in Germany.

The prominent players in the global European medical device market are Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Philips (Netherlands), Abbott (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Stryker (US), Boston Scientific (US), Asahi Kasei Medical (Japan), B. Braun (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), ResMed (US), Masimo (US), and KARL STORZ (Germany).

