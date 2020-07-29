WeCutFoam Now Offering New Service – Foam Crown Moldings Fabrication to Construction Companies

Sunnyvale, CA, USA, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — WeCutFoam, based in Silicon Valley, CA, a service provider of foam cutting, machining and prototyping, is expending its services now including also fabrication of foam architectural shapes and crown molding, especially for construction, renovations and architectural companies.

WeCutFoam is a subsidiary company of Foamlinx LLC, a designer and manufacturer of CNC foam cutting machines and foam sign cutters since 2001. WeCutFoam typically produces logo, letters, signs, exhibits, displays and prototypes; however, recently due to the high market demand with a boom in construction, the company now fabricates architectural shapes, including crown moldings, columns, arches, balusters, pillars, caps and bases, medallions, pediments and flowers, sills, door and window trims, fire place and monument signs.

The crown moldings are made of EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) or XPS (Extruded Polystyrene) foam and are produced on a CNC hot wire foam cutting machine. Other architectural shapes can be machined on the CNC router milling machines. The moldings are used as a decorative trim to line the area where the ceiling meets the wall. WeCutFoam fabricates any type or style, from streamlined and simple moldings to formal and dramatic ones, and even a very detailed decorated ones. The company creates any custom style that will make the transition from walls to ceilings smooth yet noticeable, artistic and decorative. The end user – contractor, architect or home owner can cover it with wood, or with stucco.

“We are ecstatic to be able to offer yet another service to our customers as we constantly aim to innovate and expend our business, listening to our customers’ needs” says Sigal Barnea, Co-Owner. Sigal continued to say “Our customers are our guide and compass. We received many inquiries recently for cutting and machining architectural shapes from various contractors and construction companies who mentioned they were looking for a fast and reliable solution to supply these products, and we just love and are used to the challenges of tight deadline schedules”

At the end of the day, the adorning architectural details and moldings can make or break a room. Each step of the process – From CAD (Computer Aided Design) software, to calibrated & maintained CNC machines, to the coating and finishing of the products are all backed by the experts at WeCutFoam.

WeCutFoam recommends using various foam materials for molding and accents for their ease of use in installation, modification, and lightweight nature. Foam is inherently resistant to moisture / water damage, direct sunlight, as well as compression, thus making it the ideal, cost effective alternative to wood and fiberboards like MDF. EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) is noted as the preferred substrate for all stucco and EIFS (Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems) as it combines nearly unlimited design potential while keeping its material strength and durability.

For more information on WeCutFoam, visit www.wecutfoam.com, call 408-454-6163 / Toll Free 866-664-9311, or email sales@wecutfoam.com

About WeCutFoam

WeCutFoam specializes in custom cutting shapes out of almost any type of foam, wood, plastics and light metals. The company creates props for movie sets and theaters, dimensional signs, stage letters, logos, architectural shapes, museum exhibits, trade shows displays, prototypes, sculptures and more. Projects created can be from few inches to full scale 3D shapes like race cars, planes, boats and props up to 20′ long and more.