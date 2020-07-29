Asia’s Largest Cloud Computing Service Provider, Alibaba Cloud Joins Trescon’s World AI Show

JAKARTA, Indonesia, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Yangqing Jia, President of Computing Platform BU and Vice President of Alibaba Group, shared his insights on AI, Intelligence and the next generation infrastructure at World AI Show Virtual Connect.

Asia’s leading cloud player Alibaba Cloud was featured at Trescon’s virtual edition of World AI Show that was held this month. The conference gathered over 1000 global participants including top AI, RPA & Cloud service providers and senior-level decision-makers from enterprises and governments to share insights on Indonesia’s budding AI market.

Among the top technology leaders and speakers who joined the global conversation was, Yangqing Jia, President of Computing Platform BU, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence and Vice President of Alibaba Group.

Yangqing’s keynote session placed emphasis on the need for organizations to prepare for AI today. He said, “From an economic perspective, it is a simple relationship of demand and supply. We need more intelligent algorithms that’s the demand and we need a smarter way or a more general way to provide such a wide range of intelligent algorithms which is supply.” He summarized the math of AI by quoting, “Essentially, what we’re seeing is that the new wave of AI is utilizing the advantage of a unified algorithm to generate valuable intelligence with the help of lots of compute.”

While talking about dealing with AI, Intelligence and the next generation infrastructure, he said. “We see that cloud provides really good tools. You don’t have to build all those tools from scratch, in the same way as you don’t really need to build your own electricity generator.” His presentation also highlighted the various ways in which Alibaba Cloud’s IoT Solutions is helping build automated, fully integrated, intelligent and highly scalable cloud computing solutions. He added, “In Alibaba cloud, we have been thinking about how to deal with smart public services, smart online merchandisers, smart entertainment businesses and so on. Those kind of practices enable us to build an infrastructure that easily provides the tools that you might need in building your AI applications.”

World AI Show provided a digital platform for industry leaders in the artificial intelligence space to discuss and showcase innovative AI-based solutions in an exciting and interactive online environment that included private consultation rooms, Q&A sessions, private networking rooms and more.

