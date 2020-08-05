Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2028

05th Aug 2020 – Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) is a term used for refined wood pulp and is used as a bulking agent, a texturizer, an extender, an anti-caking agent, an emulsifier, and a fat substitute in food production. It is exclusively used in vitamin tablets or supplements and in plaque assays as a substitute to carboxymethyl cellulose.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) industry are the developing processed food industries across the globe, the rising pharmaceutical companies, and the acceptance of microcrystalline cellulose as a pharmaceutical excipient. However, the presence of alternatives for specific pharma and food & beverage applications may restrain the overall market in the years to come. Microcrystalline cellulose market is segmented based on source type, application, and region.

Non-wood-based and wood-based are the source types that could be explored in microcrystalline cellulose industry in the forecast period. In terms of volume and value, the wood-based type sector accounted for the significant share of microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come.

The market may be categorized based on applications like cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. The pharmaceutical sector accounted for the substantial share of microcrystalline cellulose industry and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come. The reason could be the rising use of microcrystalline cellulose in the quick release of tablets and liquid dosage forms, chewable & effervescent tablets, and others.

Leading players of Microcrystalline Cellulose including:

FMC

JRS

Mingtai

Asahi Kasei

Accent Microcell

Wei Ming Pharmaceutical

Juku Orchem Private Limited

BLANVER

Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical

Linghu Xinwang Chemical

Shandong Guangda

Huzhou Zhanwang Pharmaceutical

Jining Six Best Excipients

Aoda Pharmaceutical

QuFuShi Medical

Ahua Pharmaceutical

Qufu Tianli

Xinda biotchnology

Rutocel

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Sales

Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

