Meru Data’s Solutions for Information Governance and Data Maps Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Houston, Texas, 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Meru Data LLC today announced the availability of its Solutions for Information Governance and Data Maps in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Meru Data customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Companies find it hard to get a comprehensive view of data-related risks and to prioritize efforts to comply with privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA. Meru Data solutions will allow you to:

• Gain an end-to-end understanding of how data is created, shared, transformed, consumed, and eventually destroyed within your organization.

• View your company’s entire data footprint in one place with powerful data maps.

• Govern and protect your enterprise data with scalable solutions.

Meru Data SaaS is hosted on Azure and tightly integrates with Microsoft enterprise solutions, including Office 365.

“Meru Data offers innovative solutions for companies to map and understand their data footprint,” said Priya Keshav, Founder and CEO of Meru Data. “We are excited to be available on the Azure Marketplace and look forward to supporting more customers with their information governance needs.”

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Meru Data’s solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about Meru Data’s offer at its page in the Azure Marketplace.

About Meru Data

Meru Data is a women-owned company focused on building solutions to simplify and sustain data governance programs. Embedding data privacy and security into core business process helps companies establish a unique competitive advantage. Meru Data brings extensive experience in implementing information governance programs across a wide variety of industries and customers. Meru Data offers simplified solutions for data mapping, retention, disposition and compliance with regulations like CCPA.