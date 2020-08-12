360quadrants Releases Key ERP Features that can transform your Business

Northbrook, IL 60062 , USA, 2020-Aug-12 — ERP Systems are complete, integrated systems that control the key elements of a manufacturing-based business and line up financial management, human resources, operations management, and manufacturing with the core accounting system. ERP systems are also used to maintain consistency in the sale cycle by continuous monitoring of production, accounting, and content aspects. Different departments can access the details documented by ERP systems to ensure that the appropriate processes are executed.

The manufacturing industry and product-centric companies widely use ERPs, since unlike fully featured products that may not implement properly, ERP systems offer reliability in each department of business operations from start to finish. ERPs cover a wide range of features and can integrate with CRM software and PSA software tools as well. Users can also opt to integrate stand-alone products to create unique ERP systems or select specific modules from an ERP system that are sold to meet specific business needs, instead of purchasing the complete suite.

Key ERP Features

Financial Management

Top-notch ERP systems store, monitor, and analyze all financial data, consisting of accounts payable, accounts receivable, costs, budgets, and forecasts. They help disclose insights into spending so that the user can discover profit trends and times of unusually high expenditure. It also helps to improve cash flow, lower costs, and enhance profitability while maintaining accurate reporting.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

The best ERP system should help in bringing together data that better enables salespeople and marketing planners alike to better address customer requirements, preferences, and buying patterns. A CRM factor enables you to do this by keeping track of all customer and sales data within the ERP solution. These insights help one optimize their marketing and sales efforts. It also helps manage invoicing activities and offer relevant and real-time data to prepare the best proposals and monitor the overall status of contracts.

Sales and Marketing

The sales and marketing component monitors workflow, such as sales inquiries, quotations, orders, and invoices. More advanced ERP systems also provide taxation rules and shipping tracker functionalities. The sales and CRM modules work together to ensure the growth of the sales cycle and earn the company more profits. ERP systems enable the user to automate the tracking of sales margins and profit ratios and obtain the required information with ease.

Human Resources (HR)

The HR component within best ERP systems can handle the entire scope of employee management, right from onboarding to off boarding, and from compensation management to timekeeping. The main feature required from an HR component is payroll software. An HR component in ERP systems helps automate payments, including tax and benefit deductions, which saves time to focus on more important tasks.

Supply Chain Management (SCM)

The SCM component of an ERP system is one of the most vital factors as it helps enhance the supply chain by collecting real-time data, which allows the user to keep tabs on their supply chain, so that issues can be fixed as they occur, in real time. With the help of real-time data, the SCM component helps the user create an accurate production plan that meets requirements but does not exceed it.

Manufacturing

Some of the key functionalities of manufacturing within the best ERP systems are bill of material, production scheduling, shop floor control, and distribution planning. The component is firmly integrated with SCM and inventory modules, especially in areas like product planning and inventory control. Inventory control helps the user measure stock targets and standardize refills and other inventory goals. This helps supply chain managers gain a better understanding of what inventory is available, what has been shipped out, what has not and where the inventory is at all times.

