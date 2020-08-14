Anti-Drone Market Competitive Landscape and Strategy Analysis from 2020-2024

14th Aug 2020 – Global Anti-Drone Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.85 billion by 2024. It is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. Anti-drone systems are designed to counter unnecessary interruption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). These systems have the ability of identifying, detecting, and tracking UAVs from a certain distance and avoid illegal actions that could be harmful to human life. Many legal activities across the globe are witnessing challenges regarding identification of the probable threats from drones and UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles).

In addition, the Anti-drone market will be witnessing a huge development in the forecast period. This high scale of growth of the UAV corporate is subsequently persuading the anti-drones industrial sector, wherein various activities are being undertaken to increase above-mentioned numerous trials in application and detection of anti-drone systems in manufacturing divisions.

On the other hand, stringent government regulations and high cost are anticipated to challenge the acceptance and usage of counter UAV procedures over the forthcoming period and anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 24.1% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Anti-Drone Market may be explored by type, defense type, end use, and geography. The market may be explored by type as Destructive, may include (Missile Effector, Laser System, Electronic Countermeasures), and Non-Destructive. “Destructive system” segment dominated in 2016 and is anticipated to hold its dominance over the forthcoming period. In addition, “Electronic Countermeasures” subsegment is going to surge the demand in the years to come.

The market may be explored by defense type as Detection & Disruption, and Detection. “Detection & Disruption” of Anti drone market was dominant in 2016 and expected to develop at the highest rate in the years to come. Detection system mainly includes numerous phenomenologies to detect and recognize drones, comprising reflectance of UV/Visible/SWIR/ NIR/LWIR/MWIR photons, acoustic emission, Wi-Fi, radar, or other communication links, reflection of a particular photon, induced magnetic field, and electromagnetic emission from onboard radios.

Anti-Drone Market may be explored by end use as Government, Military & Defense, Commercial, and Others. The “Military and defense” segment dominated the Anti-Drone Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 due to rapid upsurge in terrorist and illicit activities and increasing safety breaches globally and Military and defense followed by Commercial segment.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Anti-Drone Market include Enterprise Control Systems, Boeing Co., Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., DRONESHIELD, and Dedrone Detect Inc., among others. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Anti-drone Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

