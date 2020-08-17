Important Painting by Margo Hoff will Headline Bruneau & Co.’s Fine Art & Antiques Auction, August 27th

Cranston, RI, 2020-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — A mixed media modern painting by American artist Margo Hoff (1910-2008), titled Football – Yugoslavia, a fine example from her long and storied career, is an expected highlight in an Estate Fine Art & Antiques Auction planned for Thursday, August 27th, by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, live in the Cranston gallery and online, starting at 6 pm Eastern.

“This catalog is action packed with 344 lots, including some great artwork,” said Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. auctioneer and the firm’s Director of Pop Culture. “With female artists being a hot trend in modern and contemporary art at the moment, it will be interesting to see what the Margo Hoff sells for. The painting is pinpointed to a very specific time in her career. I love it.”

The figurative painting, depicting a group of seven children playing football (or soccer) around a tree, was executed by Hoff in 1939, during a visit to Europe with her husband and fellow artist George Buehr (1905-1983). It measures 17 ¾ inches by 24 ¾ inches (less the frame) and is signed lower right and titled lower left. The painting carries an estimate of $4,000-$6,000.

Margo Hoff studied art at the National Academy of Art Chicago (1934-1935) and the Art Institute of Chicago (1936-1937), where she focused on capturing modern urbanism utilizing an earth tone color palette. She frequented Mexico and drew influence from Mexican Muralism and the work of Diego Rivera, Clemente Orozco and Rufino Tamayo.

For those planning on attending the auction in person, the gallery is located at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston. “It will be great to finally have an inhouse crowd again,” said Bruneau & Co. president Kevin Bruneau. “Seating will be limited to 25 active bidders, but it still allows us to bring some of that excitement back. We do encourage phone and absentee bidding for safety.”

An oil on canvas painting by Dutch Golden Age artist Johannes van Haensbergen (Netherlands, 1642-1705), depicting two men preparing to cover an elderly man with a red cloth as a young boy watches with his dog, is expected to realize $3,000-$5,000. The 22 ½ inch by 27 ¼ inch painting, housed in a 30 inch by 35 inch frame, had been professionally relined and conserved.

A fine American illustration painting of children at play, rendered around 1950 by an unknown artist (but almost certainly done by a master of the time), should fetch $2,000-$3,000. The vibrant and whimsical work depicts six young girls energetically playing Ring Around the Rosie with joyful expressions. The work is 35 ½ inches by 38 inches (39 inches by 41 inches framed). It exhibits influence from the work of Norman Rockwell, Spencer Crockwell and Joseph Kernan.

An original lithograph on paper by Thomas Hart Benton (American, 1889-1975), titled Island Hay (1945), 11 ¼ inches by 16 ¼ inches (sight, less frame), signed “Benton” lower right, carries an estimate of $2,000-$3,000. Benton was a painter and a muralist. The fluid, sculpted figures in his paintings showed everyday people in scenes of life in the United States. Benton was at the forefront of the Regionalist art movement, along with Grant Wood and John Steuart Curry.

A modern Cubist chandelier by Angelo Gaetano Sciolari (1927-1994), finished in chrome and with multiple lights, measuring 32 inches by 31 inches, is expected to bring $1,000-$1,500. It retains the original “Sciolari” label and is in overall good condition. Sciolari was the owner of Sciolari Lighting in Italy and was a designer for the Italian manufacturer Stilnovo in the 1950s.

His glossy and matte metal chandeliers conjured up futuristic visions of the dawning Space Age.

A Japanese Great Kamakura gilt bronze statue of the Buddha, produced in the 20th century and weighing over 23 pounds, should knock down for $1,000-$1,500. The Buddha is 13 ½ inches tall and rests on a 16 ¾ inch tall plinth. It’s exceptionally detailed throughout, with floral chased decoration to the draped robe, and he exhibits a pleasant, serene face with fine features with blue patinated circuille hair decoration on a flowering lotus flower base. Overall it’s in good shape.

For those attending in person, masks will be required at all times, per strict adherence to CDC and Rhode Island state guidelines. Previews will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, August 26th and 27th, from 9 am-4 pm, and are by appointment only. To schedule one call 401-533-9980. Please, only reserve appointment seats for active bidders, as there is limited seating available.

Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com and bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com, plus the mobile app “Bruneau & Co.” on iTunes or GooglePlay.

