A webinar on Digitising Family business 21st August 2020 – 4 pm to 5.15 pm

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-20 — /EPR Network/ — Family business comes with advantages and disadvantages. While the legacy aspect is what makes it so attractive, sometimes the history of success also keeps it from moving forward. COVID 19 has disrupted life and business in general but has also forced the most businesses to fast forward into the future. Digitising business is one of the key aspects family business will have to look into as customer behavior has completely changed. Trust today has become paramount and buying online and getting it home delivered has become the norm.

Is your business ready to change and adapt to life in 2021 and beyond?

Learn the 5 key steps to take your family business digital. The webinar will be led by Ms. Kiran Bhat, founder Xebec Communications Pvt ltd who is a brand consultant and has handled over 100 brands in the last 25 years. Anil Bhat, digital consultant, Executive Director Xebec will handle the hands-on working of how to take the business digitally. This is a free webinar and 2nd in the series of webinars organized by Xebec to help the business grow and prosper in these trying times

Who should attend——1st/ 2nd/3rd generation entrepreneur, jewelers, apparel stores, salons, clothing, beauty & wellness, etc.

Registration link: https://www.xebecindia.com/xebec-webinar/