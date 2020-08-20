HR Analytics Market projected to exceed $3.6 billion by 2024, At a CAGR of 13.7%

According to new market research report “HR Analytics Market by Component, Application Area (Workforce Management, Recruitment, and Employee Development), Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, and IT and Telecom), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2019 to USD 3.6 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.7% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand to automate HR processes, scaling HR personnel effort with the help of advanced technologies, and growing need to enhance workforce engagement are some of the major factors driving the growth of the HR analytics market.

The solution segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The HR analytics solution has a wide scope of usage among enterprises, as it assists businesses in managing different applications, such as payroll, retention, recruitment, workforce management, employee engagement, and employee development. This has created opportunities for vendors to provide the HR analytics solution to enterprises across different verticals and help them in managing complex functions, such as recruiting, on-boarding, and training of employees.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2019. The region comprises developed countries, such as the US and Canada, and is considered the most advanced region in terms of adopting digital technologies. The North American region houses key industry players offering HR analytics solution and services. Its financial position enables it to invest majorly in leading solutions and technologies for effective business operations.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The BFSI vertical is undergoing massive disruption, due to regulatory changes and competitive pressures. It is facing unique challenges, such as low-profit margins, information security threats, and compliance requirements. The challenges encourage the BFSI vertical to adopt HR analytics for aligning workforce to streamline operations and minimizing workforce costs. With the advent of mobile technology, customer preferences and behavior are changing. Enterprises are emphasizing on adopting the HR analytics solution to boost the performance of their sales employees and marketing representatives. The solution leads to better customer satisfaction and engagement.

The workforce management segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The workforce management application area is widely adopted across verticals, owing to the need to place right people at right job for meeting business objectives. Labor is one of the biggest expenses to be bared by organizations. The use of HR analytics enables organizations to predict and forecast an accurate number of employees required to complete a particular job. Enterprises employ the HR analytics solution for standardizing processes across varied departments. The adoption of the HR analytics solution enables organizations to increase employees’ productivity, performance, and satisfaction.

The key vendors in the HR analytics market are Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Infor (US), Workday (US), Sage Software (UK), Kronos (US), MicroStrategy (US), IBM (US), Tableau (US), Zoho (India), Crunchr (Netherland), Visier (Canada), TALENTSOFT (Paris), GainInsights (India), and Sisense(US).

