TOP VIRTUAL MACHINE SOFTWARE VENDORS – LATEST STUDY RELEASED BY 360QUADRANTS

A Virtual Machine (VM) software is an application that allows users to operate several operating systems on one physical hardware machine, in a safe, remote environment-for instance, it enables users to install and operate Windows 10 on a device that already has macOS Catalina installed. Moreover, users can create multiple OS mixtures that include Linux, Solaris, and Chrome OS. Virtual machine software can be shifted among host servers depending on demand or just in order to use resources more effectively. The experience of using a Virtual Machine software is almost like using a real-time operating system on a physical machine

360Quadrants has released a quadrant on top virtual machine software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Ranking Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the virtual machine software industry. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis that helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendors for their requirements.

CATEGORIZATION OF VIRTUAL MACHINE SOFTWARE PROVIDERS

360Quadrants evaluated more than 25 companies offering the best Virtual Machine Software, out of which the top 16 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Altaro Software, Azure Virtual Machines , QEMU, V2 Cloud Solutions, Veeam Software, VirtualBox, and VMWare have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence & business strategy.

NanoVMs, Microfocus, and VMLite have been identified as Innovators, as they have focused product portfolios but mediocre business strategies in the virtual machine software space.

Cherry Servers, Layerstack, and Neverfail have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they have strong business strategies but weaker product offerings as compared to other market players.

Ahsay, CloudShare, and Synology have been identified as Emerging Companies, as they have niche product offerings but poor business strategies.

360QUADRANTS COMPANY EVALUATION METHODOLOGY

The top companies in the Virtual Machine Software market will be rated using the following methodology:

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors). A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint. Approximately 100+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Virtual Machine Software market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below: Buyers Industry Experts 360Quadrants Analysts Vendors (Competitors) The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor). After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.

ABOUT 360QUADRANTS

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 6.3 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Video Surveillance Systems, Smart Home Solutions, and CRM Software.

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441