SelecTech to Exhibit at ESDA Symposium, Sept 13-18

Reno, NV, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products with long-term value and immediate benefits, will exhibit at the 42nd annual EOS/ESD Symposium at the Peppermill Resort and Casino, 2707 S Virginia St, Reno. SelecTech, makers of StaticStop ESD flooring, will exhibit at the show and have a virtual presence.

“This is a very different symposium than years past. With the virtual exhibits and the in person exhibits, more people can attend and learn about electrostatic discharge and the impacts that can have on so many different areas—e.g. manufacturing, lab work, etc.,” said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech, who will be in attendance in Reno. “In recent years, the trend in electronics has been for smaller more powerful components. That means controlling static electricity during the manufacturing process is more important than ever. Flooring is a key variable in that effort and we look forward to sharing our expertise in that area with attendees.”

Made from mostly recycled materials, StaticStop flooring is 100 percent recyclable. The materials used for StaticStop create a static-controlled environment that’s perfect for industries that significantly utilize electronics and sensitive data like electronics manufacturing, communications, aerospace, biotech, healthcare industries, and other high-tech industries.

StaticStop tiles employ a patented interlocking technology for easy installation without messy glues or adhesives. That enables new flooring to be installed with little or no down time. StaticStop tiles also offer ergonomic benefits and are much more comfortable to stand on for long periods of time.

“Many of the labs involved in Covid work utilize expensive and sensitive electronic equipment. The safe manufacture of that equipment is critical,” said Ricciardelli. “Our FreeStyle ESD and SelecTile products with interlocking technology provide a safer flooring for manufactures producing those types of electronic equipment.”

Beyond easy installation and portability, StaticStop ESD flooring offers acoustic and ergonomic benefits for workers over epoxy flooring surfaces.

StaticStop flooring is manufactured to provide a durable and long-lasting floor covering under a range of temperature and exposure conditions and is backed by a 10-Year limited warranty against wear. Since it is made with recycled materials, SelecTile is the only ESD conductive flooring of its kind that can contribute to LEED™ Credits.

For complete information on StaticStop flooring products, visit www.staticstop.com. For information on EOS/ESD Symposium, visit https://www.esda.org/events/41st-annual-eosesd-symposium-and-exhibits.

About Static Stop:

Static Stop is a division of SelecTech, Inc., which was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives making them some of the “greenest” and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech’s flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.

SelecTech’s ESD flooring division, Static Stop™, is a full service ESD flooring products and services provider. Static Stop manufacturers patented interlocking ESD flooring products including Freestyle ESD™ and SelecTile ESD™ interlocking tiles. They also offer a full service line of ESD flooring including ESD Vinyl Tile, ESD Carpet Tile, ESD Epoxy Coatings and ESD Cleaning and Finishing products.

Using state-of-the-art technology and innovative product design, SelecTech created the top performing Place N’ Go residential flooring products, which are available at Home Depot. They are also the creators and manufacturers of the renowned commercial and industrial FreeStyle Flooring™ and BioLock™ products. SelecTech is a vendor partner of Health Care Institute (HCI), an International Facility Management Association (IFMA) alliance partner and Starnet, an international flooring contractor cooperative. The company is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit http://www.selectech.com.

