SIMCO offering the Best Commercial Freezers from World Renowned Brands at the Cheapest Price

Melbourne, Australia, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — Commercial refrigeration is an important part of catering and hospitality business. Every food and catering business needs proper refrigeration equipage to function efficiently. High-power refrigeration is essential not only for storing the desserts and frozen foods but also for storing the garden-fresh produce and maintaining the freshness of the prepared dishes for longer. Commercial freezers are designed to ensure that even higher food quantity, raw or cooked, can be preserved for long without losing the freshness, look or taste, and to serve the purpose perfectly, the advanced commercial fridges come equipped with sophisticated and often automatic integrated temperature control systems. Moreover, there are also dual temperature refrigeration systems that give you the flexibility of storing different food items in need of different freezing levels, in the same freezer.

SIMCO, one of the most renowned and prestigious suppliers in the commercial kitchen equipment market, has brought the widest collection of top-quality commercial refrigeration Sydney to ensure global standard equipage supply to the B2B market of Australia. The company maintains strong business partnerships with world-renowned refrigeration system manufacturers and boasts of a collection that hardly any other commercial refrigeration supplier can offer. Starting from a wide range of table refrigerator and mounted refrigerator models from the top brands of the world to the undercounter and dual temperature refrigerators, this B2B supplier covers it all.

The refrigeration needs differ from business to business and often one hospitality and catering business needs different types of refrigerators with different specifications. 2 door commercial freezers are most used in stores, shops, and frozen food outlets, while the 3 door variants are more suitable for commercial kitchens and restaurants. Mounted refrigerators with single or double glass doors are essential for storage and display of food items in malls and shops, while the undercounter refrigerators are perfect to save valuable space in shops or kitchens. The collection at the brand store has been handpicked keeping the different needs of the businesses in mind and hence, irrespective of the type of commercial fridge freezer you have been looking for, SIMCO is always your best destination in Melbourne or Brisbane.

Apart from the widest collection, another aspect at which SIMCO truly excels is customer service and quick response time. The company maintains an extended team of professionals equipped with the latest technology to ensure that 100% satisfaction is delivered to every customer. So, if you have a query regarding stock or any product, you can get all the information you need through a chat with the customer care professionals over the phone or by visiting the company website or store.

The brand promises to offer every product at the cheapest price. Right now, they are offering commercial refrigeration for sale and the discount covers the extensive range of freezers available at the store. So, there is no better time than this to equip your kitchen with the best refrigeration system without straining your budget. SIMCO is an exclusive B2B kitchen equipment supplier in Perth and they make sure that each of the products sold from their outlet has the right quality to serve the hospitality and catering needs. So, anything you buy from the supplier, a commercial double door fridge, or a cooktop, you can be assured about the quality of the product and price.