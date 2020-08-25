Active@ Boot Disk version 16 released

Mississauga, Canada, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — LSoft Technologies is delighted to announce the launch of an all-new edition of its popular disk utility suite, Active@ Boot Disk 16. The latest version, released on May 22, sports many improvements and bug fixes. It is free to everyone with a license. Among the most noteworthy changes are the new lightweight boot disk console based on the Linux Tiny Core. A new web browser is also included in the self-contained operating system to conform to the latest security and privacy standards. The boot disk creator has also been overhauled. Finally, Active@ Boot Disk ships with the latest editions of three other important tools:

Active@ KillDisk 12 provides a secure and industry-standard way to delete all the data on a storage device so that it may never be recovered. This is an extremely useful tool to use if you are planning to sell or donate your computer or storage device. It conforms to the globally recognized DoD standards to ensure that your private data is gone for good once you run the program.

Active@ File Recovery 20, on the other hand, helps you recover deleted data like files removed from the Recycle Bin or due to formatting a drive. It supports all major operating systems and file systems. The newest version includes another slew of supported file formats, which help you find files of certain types to recover. The overhauled recovery engine also increases your chances of getting back your lost data intact.

Active@ Partition Recovery 20 has also been updated to provide an even more reliable way to recover partitions which have been accidentally deleted. It also offers an extremely way to view the past and present partitioning structure of your hard drive and recover deleted or damaged partitions in just a few clicks.

Get started with the freeware evaluation version today at https://www.boot-disk.com/index.html.