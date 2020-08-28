Regenerative Medicine Market Worth $38.7 billion | Growth Opportunities | Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Regenerative Medicine Market is projected to reach USD 38.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.

Regenerative medicine is the discipline of medicine that focuses on the regeneration or replacement of organs, tissues, and human cells to re-established normal functionality. Regenerative medicine aims to renew or replace cells in human tissues and organs that have been damaged and are unable to function due to injury or illness. It can be attained by encouraging the body’s own cells to heal, or by treating a patient with laboratory-grown cells and tissues.

Market Dynamics:

Opportunity: Rising Demand for Organ Transplantation;

Regenerative medicine allows medical professionals to replace broken bones and develop new organs for organ transplant. It also enables them to renew or replace cells in human tissues and organs that have been damaged and are unable to function due to injury or illness. Traditional organ transplant involves the process of replacing a failing or damaged organ in the human body with a new organ. This process involves the risk of rejection as the human body does not accept organs recognized as foreign by the body’s immune system.

The US government estimated that about 30 people die each day due to the unavailability of organs for transplant. To combat this concern, researchers are focusing on advancing regenerative medicine for developing organs. The increasing acceptance of regenerative medicine in organ transplants is thus considered as a major opportunity area for market players.

The cell-based immunotherapy & cell therapy products segment accounted for the largest share of the regenerative medicine market in 2018

Based on type, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into cell-based immunotherapy & cell therapy products, gene therapy products, and tissue-engineered products. The cell-based immunotherapy & cell therapy products segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. This can be attributed to the rising adoption of cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer.

Oncology is the fastest-growing application segment of the regenerative medicine market

Based on application, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wound care, oncology, ocular disorders, diabetes, and other applications. The oncology segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe and growing investments by government and non-government bodies in cancer research are contributing to the growth of the oncology segment.

Based on the region, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is also projected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period. The increase in this market can be attributed to the rise in stem cell banking, tissue engineering, and drug discovery and the high adoption of stem cell therapy and cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other chronic diseases.

The major market players are Kite Pharma (US), Novartis (Switzerland), Vericel Corporation (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Wright Medical (US), MiMedx (US), Osiris Therapeutics (US), Stryker Corporation (US), and Spark Therapeutics (US).