Hodusoft Announces Instagram Integration Into its Contact Center Software for Business Use

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ — Hodusoft, a small but innovative VoIP solutions provider working as a distinct unit of global enterprise VoIP tech company Ecosmob, announced Instagram integration in its contact center software. This is applicable for all new installations. Hodusoft is likely to retroactively extend Instagram integration into its existing customer’s HoduCC Software.

Speaking on the occasion the company’s VP expounded on the attractive features of Instagram that has made it one of the most widely used apps after Whatsapp and Facebook. Instagram is visual and permits users to post images and videos for enhanced visibility, branding and memory. TikTok, like no other app, proved just how impactful brief videos can be. Instagram is much better for branding and communications. As matters stand, Hodusoft contact center software already features Facebook, Whatsapp and Twitter integration. Instagram rounds off the tally.

Now, contact center software used for business will let you see all that is going in your Instagram account through a unified dashboard interface. It will be easy to keep tabs on Facebook, Whatsapp and Twitter as well in addition to the other channels such as email, voice, chat, SMS and video. How does this help? More elaboration follows.

For one, employees tasked with handling customers or promotions will find the single visual interface a joy to use. They can access Instagram, check on customer responses, plan campaigns and roll them out. Plus, such campaigns and branding can be cross-linked to Twitter, Facebook and Whatsapp. For instance, if the company launches a product, it shows video demos and images on Instagram, links to a connected post on Facebook and tweets about development. It also works in reverse in that customers who have responded to a tweet will be noticed by employees and they have a reference point linking origination of message with result, thereby leading to deriving better statistics on social cross pollination marketing techniques. Studies show 84% of consumers buy from a brand they actively follow on social media. This underlines the importance of social media integration into call center solutions for marketing campaigns. Instagram hashtags can be leveraged to good effect through Hodusoft’s Instagram integrated contact center software.

Instagram integration into call center software, continued the VP, also helps customer services. The call center solution morphs into social media customer service software and that helps businesses in a variety of ways. A customer may tweet an inquiry or grievance and follow it up with a Facebook post in which case, if it is about how products work, they can easily be picked up and dropped into the Instagram channel where you hopefully have a brief explanatory video.

While customers will welcome the prompt attention, agents too will find that they actually enjoy doing their job when hopping and skipping the social media ropes is so easy. In fact, like puppeteers they can be in better command and thereby enhance productivity as well as customer experience. Sharing selfies with customers or their testimonial videos becomes a snap.

Work, business or the act of going about your job should not be drudgery. Hodusoft’s social media integrated call center software, with its backend of insightful analytics, makes business fun and profitable. Hodusoft, as always, offers excellent pricing, superb backup support and the promise of finest technologies, concluded the VP.

Those interested may get in touch with Hodusoft on phone 91 79 48939393, 1-707-708-4638 or simply talk with a human representative on https://hodusoft.com/contact-center-software/ chat.

