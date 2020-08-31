Affordable Medical Plans During COVID-19 from GetSavvi Health

Cape Town, South Africa, 2020-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ — Healthcare treatment costs are rising exponentially all over the world. This is causing worldwide stress and anxiety. People are now looking for affordable medical plans which will help in times of crisis.

One of the major factors of such rising cost is the raging pandemic. COVID-19 has changed our lives in many ways. We do not know when the pandemic will go away and when we will get relief from its scare. All that we know is we need to stay safe, remain indoors, stay positive, build our immunity and if there is a need, get ourselves treated on time and adequately.

GetSavvi Health, through its online platform is providing regular Covid-19 Updates. On the platform, people can get every bit of information related to Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, about the testing criteria, how to stay safe, healthy and everything important related to the virus.

GetSavvi Health offers several Affordable Health Plans for its members. These include the following:

Get Care Plan

Primary Care Plan

Primary Care Plan +

Primary Care Plan 61+

The health plans are uniquely packaged so that the members are able to get the best medical benefits at the most favourable rates. The plans cover a range of key health services and products. It also includes medical advice, counselling, and a lot more.

The above plans come with a full range of benefits. Some of these include maternity cover, unlimited dentistry benefits, unlimited doctor visits, day to day and emergency hospital cover, family funeral cover and a lot more. To know more in detail about the membership plans, the prices and benefits which are available for members, please visit https://www.getsavvi.co.za/

What Makes GetSavvi Health Unique?

No need to pay any joining fees

It covers an individual, spouse and children

Get covered in just 10 minutes

Those who find it difficult to choose a plan can easily compare different medical plans. You can even call or chat about your requirements.

About GetSavvi Health:

GetSavvi Health offers a range of health plans which are aimed towards reducing the burden on state hospitals. Members get easy access to several service providers. This helps in creating an affordable medical environment for the members, who get the advantage of high-quality preventive healthcare benefits.

Contact:

27 Willie Van Schoor Avenue, Oakdale

Cape Town, 7530, South Africa

Tel: 0861189202