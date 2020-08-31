LSoft Technologies releases Active@ Data Studio v.16

Mississauga, Canada, 2020-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ — LSoft Technologies has released a new version of its flagship disk utilities product. Active@ Data Studio v. 16 includes a new lightweight Boot Disk Console, which is based on the popular Linux Tiny Core operating environment. Version 16 also includes all the latest tools – 12 in total – for data recovery, secure erasure, backup, and more. This includes Active@ KillDisk 12 build 12.0.27, Active@ File Recovery 20, and Active@ Partition Recovery 20. The Boot Disk Creator has also been improved.

Data recovery made easy

Active@ Data Studio includes Active@ File Recovery and Active@ Partition Recovery, which help users recover individuals files and entire hard drive volumes, respectively. These tools provide the best chance possible to get files back intact after it has been emptied from the recycle bin or when the partition has been deleted or formatted. It now supports a wider range of file systems and formats and an improved recovery engine for the best possible chances of a successful operation.

Backup and drive imaging

The best and most fool-proof way to back up a computer is to make a complete byte-by-byte image of everything on the drive, which is what the included Active@ Data Studio does. Users can also transfer and extract this image to other compatible computers or when replacing the computer or hard drive. This is much quicker and easier than manually installing everything from scratch, not to mention a full disk image stored safely in the cloud is an excellent way to ensure its safety.

Active@ Data Studio includes many other useful tools for monitoring drive health, securely erasing sensitive data, and diagnosing problems which are preventing the computer for booting. It works in its own boot environment using a lightweight and specialized operating system to provide access to the system hard drive. Try it today at https://www.disktools.com/index.html