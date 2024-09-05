Siding Market Trends: Innovations in Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Materials

The global siding market size is expected to reach USD 160.63 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Due to population growth, investments in residential buildings are rising. With this growth in the construction industry, the global siding market is also expected to expand significantly. Sidings provide an additional layer of protection to the house and withstand heat, hail, rain, cold, storms, and high winds. They also enhance the aesthetics of the house. One of the main advantages of sidings is that they can repel water.

Additionally, with increasing awareness of environmental issues, there is a growing demand for sustainable siding options. For instance, materials like fiber cement, which offers durability and low environmental impact, and reclaimed wood siding are becoming more popular. Manufacturers are also developing new materials with lower carbon footprints and better energy efficiency, reflecting the broader trend toward green building practices.

The report “Siding Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Vinyl, Fiber Cement, Wood), By End Use (Residential, Non-residential), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030” is available now to Grand View Research customers and can also be purchased directly

Innovations in coatings are also improving the performance and longevity of siding materials, which is further driving the market growth. New finishes offer enhanced resistance to UV rays, weathering, and staining. These advanced coatings help maintain the appearance and functionality of siding for longer periods, reducing the need for frequent repairs or replacements. Moreover, siding is increasingly being integrated with other building systems to improve energy efficiency. Some siding products incorporate insulation directly into the panels, providing better thermal performance and reducing energy costs. This integration reflects a broader trend toward building envelopes that work together to enhance overall energy efficiency.

Siding Market Report Highlights:

Based on products, vinyl sidings led the market with the largest revenue share of 24% in 2023. This can be attributed to the ease of maintenance and cost-effectiveness provided by vinyl sidings. Vinyl sidings are lightweight, resistant to decay and moisture, and are available in a wide variety of styles and colors

Fiber cement sidings are durable and affordable, as they offer exceptional resistance to extreme weather conditions and termites

Based on end use, the residential segment led the market with the largest revenue share in 2023. Sidings protect buildings from external weather conditions and offer aesthetical appeal. Residential consumers prioritize aesthetic appeal along with durability, which is propelling the growth of the segment

In September 2023, CertainTeed Siding announced the expansion of its facility in Williamsport, Maryland, costing USD 28 million. This move is expected to improve the company’s shipping and production capacity and increase warehouse space

Order your free sample copy of “Siding Market Report 2024 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Siding Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global siding market based on product, end use, and region:

Siding Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Vinyl Fiber Cement Wood Other Products



Siding End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Residential Non-residential



Siding Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America



U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany UK France Spain Italy



Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa



List of Key Players in the Siding Market

CertainTeed

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.

Georgia-Pacific

Westlake Royal Building Products

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

Gentek Canada

Norandex

Alside

Boral Limited

Nichiha USA Inc.

About Grand View Research:

Grand View Research, Inc. is a market research and consulting company that provides off-the-shelf, customized research reports and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies, ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials, and energy. With a deep-seated understanding of varied business environments, Grand View Research provides strategic objective insights. For more information, visit www.grandviewresearch.com

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com