Medical Ceramics Market | Growing Healthcare Industry in Emerging Economies

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Medical Ceramics Market was valued at USD 12.87 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 18.45 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The key factors driving the growth of this market are increasing research activities for the development of novel medical ceramics, growing demand for medical ceramics in plastic surgeries and wound healing applications, rising number of hip and knee replacement procedures, and increasing demand for implantable devices.

The growing healthcare industry in emerging economies, increasing research activities in medical ceramics for nanotechnology and electronic devices applications, and increasing number of free trade agreements is an opportunity for the market to grow.

Objectives of the Study:

To define, describe, and forecast the global medical ceramics market on the basis of type of material, application, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (such as drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To strategically analyze the market structure and profile the key players of the medical ceramics market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and alliances

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=237425129

In the medical ceramics report, the market is segmented on the basis of type of material, application, and region.

On the basis of type of material, the global market is segmented into bioinert ceramics, bioactive ceramics, bioresorbable ceramics, and piezoceramics. The bioinert ceramics segment is further divided into zirconia. alumina, and others (titanium, pyrolytic carbon, and silicon nitride). The bioinert ceramics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is segmented into dental applications, orthopedic applications, cardiovascular applications, surgical instruments, diagnostic instruments, plastic surgery, and other applications (cancer, dialysis, drug delivery systems, and gene therapy). The plastic surgery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The geographic segments in this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the RoW. Of these, the North American segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. In the US, the medical ceramics market is driven by the growing demand for plastic surgeries, increase in cancer incidence, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and growing number of conferences and symposiums. In Canada, market growth is driven by the increasing R&D activities for medical ceramics and growth in the geriatric population.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=237425129

Key Players

Issue related to reparability and recycling processes could be a challenging factor for this market. Some of the key players in the Medical Ceramics Market are CoorsTek (US), CeramTec (Germany), Kyocera (Japan), Morgan Advance Material (UK), NGK Spark Plug (Japan), DePuy Synthes (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Rauschert (Germany), Straumann (Switzerland), H.C. Stark (Germany), 3M (US), and DSM (Netherlands).