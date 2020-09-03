Antimicrobial Coatings Market Worldwide Opportunities, Prominent Players, and Growth Drivers, 2025

The global antimicrobial coating market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development

Market Overview:

The global antimicrobial coating market was worth USD 2.44 billion in 2015. Indian pharmaceutical companies are driving into antimicrobial market to be in line with the regulatory standards. The effect of micro-organisms on people improves health concerns owing to boost the market over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Pertinax Pharma

HeIQ Materials

AkzoNobel NV

Damond Vogel

Kastus

Nanograde

Dow Microbial Control

Growth Drivers:

Industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, packaging, hospitality and private & public water treatments drive the market positively over the coming years. Hygiene and cleanliness in various manufacturing and process industries have led the rapid advancement of this industry. Micro-organisms such as parasites, germs, and microorganism which are primarily developed on the surfaces can be restricted.

Product Insights:

Antimicrobial powder coatings

Silver

Copper

Surface modifications and coatings

E. Coli

Listeria

Pseudomonas

Application Insights:

Sanitary facilities and kitchen

Air conditioning and ventilation systems

Food processing and packaging

Antimicrobial textile

Mold remediation

Construction

Regional Insights:

With over 35% of market share North American market dominated the overall regional segment. The region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2016 to 2025. High living standards coupled with growing healthcare and facility expenditure in the U.S. are the major driving forces. The growth of major industries such as medical, construction, paint, automobile and food mainly in Asia Pacific region will serve as major opportunities for investment in this region.

