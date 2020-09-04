Simulation Software Market expected to gain $13.45 Billion by 2022

According to new market research report “Simulation Software Market by Component (Software and Services), Application, Vertical (Automobile, Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, and Education & Research), Deployment Mode and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″ published by MarketsandMarkets™, the simulation software market to grow from USD 6.26 Billion in 2017 to USD 13.45 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during the forecast period.

The increased need for eco-friendly environments and the growing number of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to be driving the growth of the market.

eLearning and training application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Simulation and analysis technology is used in the educational institutes to train their students. It is also used to train doctors and soldiers for being prepared for emergency situations. Due to the increased utilization of simulation and analysis technology in eLearning and training, this application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

R&D application is expected to have the largest size in simulation software market during the forecast period

The simulation and analysis technology is also being used in R&D activities across various verticals, such as automobile, aerospace and defense, and industrial manufacturing. The R&D activities include product designing, product lifecycle management, and process optimization. The simulation and analysis technology is used to conduct R&D activities with the help of computerized developed models in the virtual environment.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Global, as well as domestic enterprises, are investing in simulation and analysis technology. Moreover, the government is also investing in the simulation and analysis technology for developing defense equipment other than that the technology is also used to train and improve driving skills of human beings.

The simulation software market report encompasses the competitive landscape and company profiles of the key vendors based on their product offerings and business strategies. The major simulation and analysis vendors include Altair Engineering (US), Bentley Systems (US), ANSYS (US), PTC (US), Siemens PLM Software (US), Autodesk (US), CPFD Software (US), Cybernet Systems (US), Dassault Systemes (France), Design Simulation Technologies (US), Synopsys (US), and MathWorks (US).

